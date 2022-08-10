Ice hockey | Swedish hockey legend Börje Salming became seriously ill: “Everything changed in an instant”

The hockey family wished the former defense great of Toronto strength for the fight.

Swedish hockey greatness Börje Salming says that he has incurable ALS disease. Salming, 71, one of the Swedish players of all time, told the news agency TT about it.

In an interview with Expressen in May, Salming said that he had had speech difficulties.

“I have received information that has shaken my life and that of my family. The signs that all was not well in my body turned out to be ALS. Everything changed in an instant,” Salming said in the press release.

ALS disease degenerates the motor neurons that control muscle function and gradually leads to muscle atrophy.

“I don’t know what kind of days lie ahead of me, but I know that I have never faced such a great trial. There is no cure for the disease, but I know that science will find an answer someday. Now I have to rely on medicines’, which slow down the course of the disease.

Salming became the NHL’s first European star player when he moved from Brynäs to the Toronto Maple Leafs in 1973. The defenseman represented the Canadian club for 16 seasons and played a total of 1,148 NHL regular season games with 150+637=787 power points.

Salming, who was born in Kiruna, was elected to the hockey hall of fame as the first Swedish player in 1996.

A hockey family In Sweden and North America, people wished Salming strength in the fight against the disease.

“Börje has always been my idol and role model, and I think of him in these difficult times. I know he will fight, just like on ice. Börje is a warrior”, who rose to the NHL’s defense elite in Salming’s footsteps Nicklas Lidström messaged TT.

Salming’s peer and played in North America at the same time as the defender Anders Hedberg reminded of Salming’s positive attitude towards life.

“His whole personality is optimistic, and it was already visible during his playing years. Börje, let it burn. We stay together,” Hedberg said.