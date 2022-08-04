Ice hockey | Swedes playing in Russia in the ranks of the army club do not see playing in the KHL as a problem

Goalkeeper Adam Reideborn and defender Fredrik Claesson will represent TsSKA Moscow in the coming season.

Russian in the hockey league KHL, which is part of the instruments of soft power, there has been a loss of western players since Russia started its war of aggression in Ukraine.

However, a small minority of ice hockey players have decided to continue their career in Russia despite the war. For example, a Finnish striker Teemu Pulkkinen has already returned to his Russian club Traktor Chelyabinsk.

Of the Swedes in Russia, at least the goalkeeper will continue Adam Reideborn and defender Fredrik Claessonwho will play for CSKA Moscow in the upcoming season.

The 30-year-old Reideborn defended the KHL championship in the shirt of TsSKA last season as well, but the 29-year-old Claesson will move to Russia from North America.

The two have refused to comment on the matter to the media, but they have now broken the silence on the KHL’s website in the interview.

“It is not a problem. It might happen that I don’t play for the national team because of this, but we have to wait and see what kind of decisions the managers make,” says Reideborn.

Tampa Bay Claesson, who is moving from the Lightning organization, played last season mainly in the farm league AHL in the Syracuse Crunch. His agent is a Swedish magazine Aftonbladet previously said that the agreement was made before the war broke out.

Claesson says in the interview that he will move to the KHL after playing time.

“It was not an easy decision politically, but all my friends and family supported me. I understand that many people were surprised when I signed the contract. My family is now in Canada, but I hope they will come here as soon as possible.”

CSKA is the central sports club of the Russian army. It made headlines immediately after the start of the war of aggression by playing a training match at its own center against another Moscow club, Spartak.

On the edge of the canal, signs and banners were seen, which were equipped with the texts “Putin – our president”.

CSKA last season’s number one goalkeeper Ivan Fedotov became an international topic of conversation at the beginning of July, when he was arrested in St. Petersburg by the decision of the Russian military prosecutor’s office for evading conscription.

After the arrest, a source from HS told about the perception prevailing in Russian hockey circles, according to which it was revenge organized by CSKA for the fact that Fedotov, who was born in Lappeenranta, decided to leave the KHL for the NHL.