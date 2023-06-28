Ice hockey | Sweden’s NHL promise traveled 13 hours to the booking event in a rental car

Axel Sandin-Pellika’s plans changed when the flights were cancelled.

Swedish hockey player Axel Sandin-Pellikan the trip to the booking event will surely be remembered for the rest of your life. Especially for the trip.

The booking event will be held in Nashville, where the first round of bookings will take place on the night between Wednesday and Thursday Finnish time. Sandin-Pellikka planned to fly via New York. The trip also included family members and an agent who went to support the booking event.

The trip went well until New York, but after that the plans changed. The onward flights had been canceled due to thunderstorms on the east coast of the United States, and Sandin-Pellikka and his entourage had to check into a hotel. At that point, it was Monday.

“The next flight would have been on Thursday and it didn’t fit into the plans”, said Sandin-Pellikka to Aftonbladet.

Economic magazine Forbes reported on Tuesdaythat by then more than 7,000 flights from the United States had been canceled due to thunderstorms.

Solution was renting a car. The group left on Tuesday morning and the estimated driving time was 13 hours. Agent Claes Elefalk posted a picture on his Instagram account when the group was going for a drive.

“Lots of country music and stories in our car,” Elefalk wrote.

When Aftonbladet called, Sandin-Pellika’s party had driven for five hours. Sandin-Pellikka said that he got to drive himself, but at the time of the call he was behind the wheel Liam Dower-Nilssonwhose little brother Noah is also booked in Nashville.

Axel Sandin-Pellikka, who plays as a defender, has been tipped to be booked in the first round with numbers 10–15. He told For an extended period at the turn of the year in connection with the Junior World Championships, that his family is Finnish on his father’s side.