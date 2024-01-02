Ice hockey | Sweden was on the brink of disaster – the Young Lions' semi-final opponent is clear

Sweden was in the quarterfinals. The young Lions have a gigantic challenge ahead of them in the semi-finals.

Gothenburg

Ice hockey the semi-final teams of the Junior World Championships are clear.

Nuoret Leijonat advanced to the semi-finals by defeating Slovakia 4–3 in the overtime on Tuesday.

On Thursday, Finland will face the USA in the World Cup semi-finals, which knocked out Latvia 7–2 in the quarter-finals.

The USA, the number one favorite of the Games, has made a terrible mark at the World Cup. The Yankee team, which has won all five of its matches in the tournament, has scored a total of 36 goals and conceded 11.

In another Sweden and the Czech Republic will meet in the semi-final match.

Host nation Sweden was in deep trouble late Tuesday night against Switzerland. Sweden avoided a World Cup disaster by winning 3–2 in extra time.

Sweden's goalkeeper Hugo Hävelid conceded his first goals of the tournament against Switzerland. Hävelid, 20, kept a clean sheet in his first two matches of the Games.

Sweden led after the opening set with two goals, but then fell behind against Switzerland. Switzerland scored first at the end of the second period.

The junior kronorna was perfectly cast from the rebound goal.

Switzerland pressed frantically in the third set and got level in the middle of the set Nick Meilen with a line shot.

In a tied situation, Switzerland had a brilliant opportunity to take the lead immediately after, when Sweden missed a team penalty. However, Switzerland's superiority remained intact.

Sweden gained the upper hand just under two minutes before the end, when the goal scorer Meile took a completely unnecessary suspension for hooting after the whistle. Sweden's superiority remained modest.

In the middle of the ten-minute overtime, Sweden got the upper hand again. Sweden was saved from torment Axel Sandin Pellikkawho scored Sweden's winning goal with superior power in 65:22.

in Scandinavium in the previously played quarter-final, a jytky was seen.

The Czech Republic pulled off the biggest surprise of the quartz day by beating Canada 3-2 with a dramatic last-second winner.

The Czech Republic surprised Canada in the semifinals.

Semi-final pairs were determined by the ranking, which was the result of the initial group success.

The best success in the initial group stage was the USA, which won the B group with 11 points. The second best in the ranking was Sweden, who won the A group with 10 points.

Both the Czech Republic and Finland finished third in their groups, but the Czech Republic rose in the ranking ahead of Finland because the Czech Republic collected seven points in the initial group. Finland's balance was five points.