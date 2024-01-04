Ice hockey | Sweden stormed to the World Cup final – an embarrassing blunder from the Czech goalkeeper

Sweden knocked out the Czech Republic in the World Youth Championship semi-final.

Contest host Sweden stormed to the finals at the World Junior Championships in Gothenburg.

Sweden rose through difficulties in the World Cup semi-final against the Czech Republic to a clear 5–2 victory.

Sweden's number one player had scored two goals Jonathan Lekkerimäkiwho took the crown jerseys to a 3–2 lead at the beginning of the final set.

Lekkerimäki blasted the packed Scandinavium hall into a storm of screams with a handsome overhead kick.

The Swedes' celebrations continued after the middle of the third period. Noah Östlund ran through and took Sweden to a two-goal run away in 52.00.

More came about a minute later. Sweden's 5–2 goal was completed by Lekkerimäki, who has now scored six goals on World Cup ice, with his second hit of the evening.

Swedish already had time to lose a goal in the opening set, but Theo Lindstein brought the yellow shirts to the levels.

Lindstein's hit was quite lucky, as the Czech goalkeeper Michael Hrabal rakes the empty with his flipper hand like the legendary Swedish goalkeeper Tommy Salo in due course.

At the beginning of the second period, Hrabal fumbled again. Sweden's star pack Axel Sandin-Pellikka fired an accurate but loose shot from the blue line, which the Czech keeper easily let go behind his back. Hrabal finished really badly in the situation.

However, the Czech Republic did not collapse. Tomas Cibulka equalized to 2–2 with superiority after seven minutes and 37 seconds had been played in the second period.

The third set of the match was a perfect display from Sweden.

Swedish has been a rare sight in the finals of the World Junior Championships in recent years.

Juniorkronorna last played in the World Cup final six years ago. In the 2018 tournament played in Buffalo, Sweden lost to Canada in the final.

In the two previous years, Sweden played in the bronze medal match. A year ago, there was nothing left in Halifax, Canada. The other winter, Sweden took the bronze medals in Edmonton.

Sweden's player mill churns out players to the NHL with a heavy hand year after year, but the success at the youth World Cup has been modest compared to the strong player production.

Throughout history, Sweden has won two World Youth Championship golds.

The previous championship was more than ten years ago. 12 years ago by Roger Rönnberg coached by Sweden won the World Cup gold in Calgary. Sweden's first World Youth Championship gold is from 1981.

Finland and the United States will meet in the second semi-final. The match starts at 20:30.