Sunday, March 24, 2024
Ice hockey | Suspension for KalPa's top striker

March 24, 2024
Ice hockey | Suspension for KalPa's top striker

Jaakko Rissanen was crazy, says the SM league.

SM league The disciplinary delegation has appointed KalPa's striker Jaakko Rissanen to a one-game suspension, the league says on their website.

The reason was that Rissanen hit Ilves with his bat Eetu Päkkilää to hand in the third period of Saturday's playoff match.

Rissansen was not penalized for the situation in the match, but the league's situation room looked at that situation, and the main video referee put the act in a disciplinary hearing.

KalPa beat Ilves on Saturday and surprisingly leads the match series 2–0. Four wins are needed for a place in the semi-finals.

Rissanen is suspended for the Ilves-KalPa match to be played in Tampere on Monday.

Rissanen, 34, scored 10+27=37 in the regular season. The balance of his four playoff matches is 0+2.

Discipline also dealt with Tapparan Kristian Tanunsen the case. Tanus cheated on TPS Ruben Rafkin to hand in Saturday's match, but he was not suspended.

Tappara leads against TPS with a 2–1 win. The teams will meet next time on Tuesday in Turku.

