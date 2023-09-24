Ice hockey | Susanna Tapani’s summer was emotionally difficult: “I already had a contract in hand and suddenly it was taken away”

Ice hockey player Susanna Tapani says she will consider continuing her national team career if the invitation comes. Tapani became the first Finnish reservation in the new women’s professional series.

Susanna Tapani got his name in Finnish hockey history on Monday.

Tapani became the first Finnish player to get a booking in the new women’s professional league PWHL, when Minnesota selected him in the fifth round.

Tapani, 30, watched the booking event at home with his friends, but there was no definite information about the selection in advance.

When the information came, there was already joy at the point when the booking was started from the hometown.

“I didn’t even hear the name. Everyone started sweating when Laitila was said. It was a soothing feeling. The beginning took a really long time, and the whole time I was waiting to see if the name would come. For a while I felt empty, but pretty quickly I started to get excited for others,” says Tapani.

At the booking ceremony, another Finn was called out, the defender Mintu from Tuomi Tapan’s teammate came to Minnesota. T

fresh moods The duo from Minnesota changed by playing already during the same evening.

I killed the summer has been full of phases.

He had time to sign a contract for the next season with the Metropolitan Riveters of the PHF league. When PWHL status was secured, PHF players’ contracts were bought out.

“After all, it is mentally heavy. Now the contract was already in hand and suddenly it was taken away. You can say that I’m already used to the uncertainty when I’ve been gone for a long time year after year. I couldn’t stress anything. I thought it would change for the better and that had a purpose too.”

Tapani has played abroad before, most recently for two seasons in the Russian league’s Chinese team KRS Vanke Rays.

Susanna Tapani has been one of the trusted players of the Finnish national ice hockey team.

In North America, Tapani went to the university league for a season in 2013–14, when he wanted to invest the whole season in hockey because of the Sochi Olympics.

However, Tapani did not play in North America during his entire university years.

“The school was here in Finland, and I wanted to continue it. There was a ringette, and it would have been quite a long time, 4–5 years. At that point, I wanted to come back to Finland. I have been very satisfied with the solution.”

of the PWHL the games start in January, there are already camps in November.

Six teams will play in the PWHL next season. According to The Hockey News player salaries range from a minimum of $35,000 to a maximum of $80,000.

“ “If the invitation comes, then you have to think about it.”

A team may pay a minimum salary to a maximum of nine players, a maximum salary must be paid to a maximum of six.

Teams must aim for an average salary of $55,000, but due to player transfers in the middle of the season, the average salary is allowed to be reduced by ten percent.

All teams were allowed to sign a contract with three players before the booking event. There were 15 rounds in the booking event.

If an agreement is reached with all reserved players, each team will have 18 players.

According to Canada’s CBC teams are allowed to make 20 player contracts before November. 28 players can participate in the training camps starting in November, and the final size of the team is 23 players.

Thus, even more Finns can end up in the series.

Before Leaving for North America Tapani plays ringette in Finland. Last season, he did not play hockey, except for the World Cup held in August a little over a year ago.

He has practiced ice hockey in the summer Ismo Lehkonen Tapani has been with his ringette team in the physical exercises in the group he is leading in Turku.

Ringette is Susanna Tapani’s second sport and just as important as hockey.

Tapani did not participate in the World Championships played last spring. In the future, playing in Finland’s shirt is still open.

“I have by no means completely shut it down. Now we have to see how everyday life goes there. The situation is a bit different than before, when the team is the employer. They have a say too. But we’ll see how it goes. If the invitation comes, then you have to think about it.”

Tapani has had a manager in Finland, but he negotiated the contract on behalf of PHF himself.

“ “Young people get something to dream about. Now you can dream of being a professional.”

As the PWHL booking event approached, he decided to get an agent in North America to help run things.

According to Tapani, contact before the booking event was daily.

Tapani firmly believes in the possibilities of the future professional league. According to Tapani, the series gives the opportunity to get the best players in the same series for the first time.

At the same time, the young beginning puck players can also get a series to dream about on the girls’ side.

“Young people get something to dream about. Until now, it has been focused on the national team side. Even the Olympics, for example, are only held every four years. Now you can dream of being a professional,” says Tapani.