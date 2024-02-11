Ice hockey | Susanna Tapani returned to the national team – a strong tournament for the World Championships from Naisleijon

The head coach sees the development: “From a game point of view, this was the best event of the season.”

Finland the women's national ice hockey team ended this season's games on the EHT tour with a three-game winning streak, when Germany fell 4–0 on the final day of the tournament played in the Czech Republic. The next real games for the women's lions are ahead in April, when the World Cup tournament is played in the USA.

The female lions were painted by the captain Jenni Hiirikoski twice as well Nora Tulus and Julia Liikala. Keeper Tiia Pajarinen kept a clean sheet with 16 saves.

Finland opened the tournament with a loss to Sweden in the shootout, but then beat Switzerland, the Czech Republic and Germany. Compared to previous events of the season, the tournament was the best in terms of results and the head coach Juuso Toivolan for pleasure also in terms of games.

“An intact tournament, an intact whole. The penalty shoot-out loss in the first match left us with a toothache, but game-wise this was the best event of the season,” Toivola summarized to STT by phone from Liberec, Czech Republic.

“We were able to exploit well, mark and exploit, put the opponent in a tight spot. And the attacking game was more rhythmic, we were able to attack better with five. And when we got to the attacking area, luckily we scored goals, but of course we are still working on it.

“You can be satisfied with the goalkeeper's play, and the special situation play also took a step forward. This was a good event both on and off the ice, there is a good atmosphere in the team”, Toivola further specified different areas.

Tournament was an experienced striker Susanna Tapani return event to the national team. Tapani, who last played for Naisleijon in the fall of 2022, delighted the coaching staff.

“It appears that he has played in the (North American Professional League) PWHL. Tapani brought good experience, skating power and confidence on the puck to our game. He is a really good team player who also brought his own experience off the field. It was nice to have him along, Toivola stated.

Tapani will continue his season behind the guard, the rest of the players in the Swedish and Finnish leagues.

The Women's Lions will travel to the World Cup tournament in Utica, USA, which starts on April 3rd, on March 25th and will play one match in their World Cup camp in Canada before the tournament. Toivola hopes that at least most of the team will retain the feeling of the game for as long as possible, which means that in the European leagues we will go far in the playoffs.