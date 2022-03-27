Ice Hockey Susanna Simola and Linda Lohiniva led the Finnish Ice Hockey World Championship bronze medal

Finnish hockey players have reached bronze five times at the World Championships.

Finland the women’s national hockey team won a bronze medal at the World Championships in Åby, Sweden.

Finland defeated the United States in the bronze match 5–2. Topi Rytkönen the coach of the coach of the team had scored three goals Susanna Simola and power points 2 + 1 accumulated Linda Lohiniva.

Two In the previous World Championships in Oslo years ago, Finnish women finished fourth after Sweden, Russia and Norway.

Russia, one of the top countries in hockey, was not seen in the Swedish World Cup due to the war in Ukraine. Ukraine was also on the sidelines of the Games.

Finnish hockey players have reached bronze five times at the World Championships, but brighter medals have not been taken. Sweden and Norway will meet later in the World Cup final today.