Ice hockey | Surprising players emerged at decisive moments – Tallberg about his wild venting: “It came at times ex tempore”

HIFK won against JYP in the third set. The match was difficult for Roope Tapose.

HIFK beat JYP 5–4 in the SM league on Wednesday after being two goals down twice in the match. The match was watched by a handsome 8,121 spectators at the Helsinki Ice Hall.

At the end of both the first and the second set, the home team was two goals down, and it didn’t seem very likely that Helsinki would lose the points during the breaks. At the beginning of the third period, however, the fight started when Teemu Tallberg narrowed the away team’s lead to 3–4.

The goal was the first of the season for Tallberg, who plays in the foursome. The 32-year-old striker, who aired his hit freely, admitted that the opening goal of the season tasted good.

“It feels good, it doesn’t get you anywhere. You could probably see that from the ventilation, which came ex tempore at times,” Tallberg says with a smile.

Before Wednesday, JYP was the league team with the most goals when looking at the previous five matches. It was immediately visible in the opening moments of the match, and after only a good ten minutes of play, the away team was already 1–3 ahead.

See also 60 years old | "It's a mystery," says cultural influencer Irina Krohn about her drift into the theater industry Juha Jääskä (left) scored HIFK’s second goal of the night with a nice wrist shot. Kristian Vesalainen, who got the assist, will be celebrating.

After the third conceded goal, HIFK’s coaching tried to wake up their team by changing Niko Hovinen to the mouth of the goal Roope Taponen in place of.

Tapos, who made only five saves, cannot be blamed for the goals, but the match was still difficult for him, just like his previous match in Leijon in the Karelian tournament. That’s when he scored six goals in his debut against the Czech Republic.

Awakening didn’t work right away, and the first two installments went more or less under JYP’s control. Tallberg saw it the same way.

“The first two sets were pretty weak, but somehow we hung in there,” Tallberg sums up.

The teams met last time just a few weeks earlier, when JYP won. According to Tallberg, the previous match gave power in Wednesday’s match, which turned into a victory.

“Yes, it always affects when the previous mutual match has been lost. It makes us feel like it’s our turn to win,” says Tallberg.

At the end of the second period, the crowd was already getting frustrated when the visitors’ golden helmet Jerry Turkulainen held the puck too freely in HIFK’s end for a long time. The spectators tried to wake up the home team to defend with their screams.

In the third started to happen in the set when Tallberg first narrowed the game and then got a little lucky Iiro Pakarinen scored a rebound goal that brought HIFK level. Less than a minute after Pakarinen’s hit, the captain Ilari Melart scored the winning goal.

Niko Hovinen played strongly again in HIFK’s goal after he was replaced.

Tallberg, who scored the important goals, and Melart, the top scorer, are quite rare solvers in HIFK’s famous team.

“Today the goals happened to hit us, maybe on Friday others will do them”, Tallberg acknowledged.

In the foursome, the most important role of Tallberg and his partners is not scoring goals, but according to him, sometimes a result has to be produced. It came on Wednesday in an important place.

“Yes, sometimes you have to be able to provide support with your own efforts, but our most important role is perhaps to create that feeling and push the game to the attacking end. We’ve had varying degrees of success this season, but it’s good that we know the areas of development,” Tallberg reflects.

Read more: Jukka Jalonen did not appear in front of the media after the crushing defeat – a rough debut for the HIFK goalkeeper in the national team