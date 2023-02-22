Ice hockey | “Surely suitable for everyone” – long-time fan Pave Mähönen was relieved by Jokeri’s turn of events

“Pave” Mähönen is looking forward to the new era of the Jokers. Jokerit confirmed the change of ownership on Wednesday.

Jokers a new era begins in the hockey team.

Its KHL adventure ended with the start of the war in Ukraine. The projects that have been running since the spring of last year to bring the Jokers back to domestic league hockey are reaching their legal point.

Ilta-Sanomat reported on Wednesday about the decisive turn in the background of the club. Joel Harkimo sold its shares in Team Jokerit Oy to an investor group.

The team is led in the hockey business by, among other things, Tappara’s successful career as the founder and owner of Viima Hockey Mikko Saarni45.

In addition to him, there are at least one former NHL player Ossi Väänänen and current peaks Teuvo Teräväinen mixed Esa Lindell.

New the ownership group aims for a place for the club in Mestis next season.

The goal is more realistic than before. According to IS information, it was made clear to Harkimo from the disc circles that the Jokerit cannot credibly aim for a place in the league for the representative team in Finland as long as he is in the background.

For supporters of the Jokers, the new twist is a relief. The excitement about the future of the club has become intense in recent weeks and months, as the back limits for Mesti’s league place and license have gotten closer and closer.

Fan group Old Chiefs front man Pasi “Pave” Mähönen answers his phone, sounding clearly relieved.

“This is certainly good for every joker supporter, partner and sponsor. The prospects for the future are better than before, when this is now realized”, Mähönen rejoices.

Supporter groups have been kept informed of the twists and turns that have taken place in the background of the club. Representatives of Old Chiefs and Eteläpäädy have been involved in many meetings where the club’s future has been discussed.

There is a double cause for celebration, as Mähönen celebrates his birthday on Wednesday. I’m already 57 years old.

“Yes, we are already old men here. I’ve seen a lot – and I still have to see this! There’s a team to rescue and stuff like that,” sighs Mähönen.

Harry Harkimo (right) owned the Jokerit all the way from the diva rise to the long KHL adventure. The Joel boy wanted to pull the club’s new arrival.

How about how does it feel when the Harkimoid clan is gone from the background of the Jokers?

Harry Harkimo was the front man of the Jokeri through the Jokeri phenomenon that exploded in the 1990s and the transition to the KHL. In the KHL, the club was financed Gennady Timchenko and Roman Rotenberg.

Harkimo sold the Jokers For Jari Kurri, whose background was again found for the industrial company Norilsk Nickel. There is an oligarch behind it by Vladimir Potan.

When IS interviewed Mähö a month ago, Harkimoi’s role behind the club was, to say the least, unclear

“51-49 is on the plus or minus side,” Mähönen described at the time.

How about now?

“Yes, it became quite clear in the last few weeks that this work has to be done without Harkimo’s name. It seems to be happening now, and it’s for the best. You have to think about the whole.”.

Harkimo is not a red outfit only in SM league circles. Even many supporters do not remember the Harkimoi era with only warmth – let alone Joel Harkimo’s surprising decision to become the man behind the Joker’s new arrival.

For example, HIFK’s long-term cartridge Frank Moberg believed that father Harkimo is the real background devil of the new arrival of the Jokers, not Joel.

Whatever the truth about Harry Harkimo’s role, at least from Mähönen’s words it is easy to conclude that the composition of the new ownership team is a great relief for supporters and many others.

“I doubt that this group announced today would not be there now if Harkimo was. Probably many sponsors and potential partners would think a lot about whether to go along.”

“Probably the ex-players wouldn’t have seen it as a good thing either, let alone the Joker’s wider fan base. From what I’ve read on social media, nothing but praise has gone their way.”

“Both personally and more broadly in joker circles, the change is welcomed. The goal is to start with a clean slate. Moving forward with the right values. That’s what we’ve been looking for here for the last few weeks.”

Helsinki due to the hall situation, it is possible that the Jokerit will play their comeback season on the Finnish puck map in Espoo’s Metro Arena. It doesn’t worry Mähö.

“Let’s play wherever, hopefully we will fill the hall. Let’s start from the bottom, create a phenomenon and have a hell of a lot of fun! It doesn’t matter where you play. High-quality junior activities need a representative team to be at the top of the pipe, supporters need a representative team to play and there is hunger no matter what. It doesn’t matter where the hall is.”

If Jokerit gets a place in next season’s Mestis, it will start aiming for a place in the SM league – as well as potential hall partner Kiekko-Espoo, who plays in Mestis.