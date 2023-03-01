Ice hockey | Superstar Patrick Kane was traded as Kaapo Kako’s teammate

Patrick Kane, 34, is moving to the New York Rangers.

of the Chicago Blackhawks a longtime superstar Patrick Kane has been traded to the New York Rangers, as expected, says an NHL insider Frank Seravalli on Twitter.

In exchange for Kane, the Blackhawks will receive a conditional second-round draft pick and a fourth-round draft pick for next summer.

According to information from NHL insiders, the second-round pick will become a first-round pick if the Rangers advance to the conference finals.

According to Seravalli, there is also a third club involved in the deal, which will likely take part of Kane’s massive $10.5 million salary.

Long Kane, who was surrounded by transfer rumors, had a clause preventing a transfer in his contract, so he could practically choose his future club. The American star made it very clear that he wanted to play specifically for Rangers.

Kane, who has played more slowly than in previous seasons, has scored 45 (16+29) power points in 54 matches this season. In recent games, Kane has been in a wild mood.

Finns play in Rangers Kaapo Kakowho has collected 12+19 performances in 60 matches this season.