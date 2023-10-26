Ice hockey | Superstar Jack Hughes makes an amazing result in the NHL

Jack Hughes has scored almost three points per game.

New Jersey Devils young superstar Jack Hughes continues at a merciless point pace.

Hughes, 22, had three assists in the night’s only game of the round. The American has now scored an astonishing 17 (4+13) points in six regular season games this fall, with which he is leading the scoring market.

After the dynamic Yankee star in the points market comes Detroit Dylan Larkin (7, 4+10) and Alex DeBrincat (7, 9+4) and Colorado Mikko Rantanen (6, 5+7).

Jack Hughes power points 25.10. Washington 0+3

24.10. Montreal 0+4

20.10. NY Islanders 2+2

16.10. Florida 0+1

13.10. Arizona 0+3

12.10. Detroit 2+0

in total 6, 4+13=17

However, the Devils suffered a loss at home to the Washington Capitals, who achieved their first regular time win of the season.

The image of the match was special. New Jersey allowed the guests to take a three-goal lead in the opening set by playing on the back. In the second set, the Devils quickly scored goals and took the lead, but the third went to the visitors again 3–0.

The Capitals finished the match 6–4 Alexander Ovechkin to an empty goal. The hit was the second of the season for the Russian, who had six hits in an empty glove last season.