Ice hockey | Suomalaisvahti’s amazing performance in Sweden – “Salvation of the Year”

HV71’s goalkeeper Joni Ortio’s amazing stick save is praised in the western neighbor.

Swedish In Karlstad, you could see an intense hockey night on Saturday, when HV71 arrived as a guest of the host team Färjestad. The match started shockingly when the visitors’ Finnish goalkeeper Joni Ortio produced an amazing parade save in the first minute of the game.

The home team’s attacker had an empty goal in front of him, but the Turku ice hockey school graduate got his stick through like a miracle.

“It was the salvation of the decade,” said TV4 Play who commented on the match on the broadcast Björn Olden.

32 years old It wasn’t the first time Ortio was riding a priest, as he shone with the finish of HV71 last week as well. Even then, the Finnish batsman missed his stick and prevented an almost certain goal.

On Saturday, Ortio’s save was not enough to propel the away team to victory, as Färjestad won the match 6–3.