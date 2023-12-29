Ice hockey | Storm warning from Sweden for Young Lions

Sweden's victory affected Finland's investment opportunities.

Gothenburg

Ice hockey in Friday night's top match of the Junior World Championships, the host country Sweden defeated Canada 2–0.

The battle for the top of Group A turned to Sweden in the second round. After a scoreless opening set, Sweden changed gears and ran away by Tom Willander and by Noah Östlund with goals to a two-goal runaway distance.

The match played in a packed Scandinavium hall (11,512 spectators) was a real storm warning for the Young Lions, who will face Sweden in the final round of Group A on Sunday.

In the hot top match, Sweden was convincing and sometimes gave Canada a hard time in front of its wildly cheering home crowd.

So far, Sweden has dominated the World Cup ice from victory to victory. Juniorkronorna has won all three of its matches with a crushing goal difference of 13–0.

With a Canada win At the same time, Sweden secured the first place in Group A.

Sweden's victory also means that Finland can no longer rise to second place in the first group.

Canada has six points after three matches. Group three Germany is on three points after two matches.

Germany plays its third match on Saturday against Latvia. Canada-Germany will be played in Sunday's final round.

If Finland were to end up tied with Canada or Germany, Finland would be behind both teams in the standings, as Finland lost the mutual matches to these countries.