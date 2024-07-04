Ice hockey | SSS: The NHL boss of the Finnish Stars did a disappearing trick in Salo in the 1980s

Hockey|Bill Zito, who won the Stanley Cup in Florida, has played in the minor leagues. Salon Seudun Sanomat tells about his experiences in Finland in the 1980s.

Ice hockey The GM of the Florida Panthers, who recently won the Stanley Cup in the NHL Bill Zito has had time to rotate in the Salo Palloiliiæ team during his playing career, he says Salon Seudun Sanomat.

The paper says that the American Zito arrived to help the team playing in the 3rd division in December 1987. After a trial period, he got a contract with Salo for the rest of the season and continued for the next season. Before coming to Salo, Zito had played college league in the NCAA.

However, in the fall of 1988, according to the SSS, Zito made a disappearing act. SSS says that Zito asked for a coach From Juhani Wahlsten promises to go to France for his aunt’s funeral. He never returned from the trip back to Salo. Before leaving, Zito had gone to pick up three puck underwear from a sports shop in Salo.

“He lived in the city hotel and we paid for his food and housing,” said SalPa’s team leader at the time Seppo Marttila for SSS.

SSS says that Zito, who returned to the United States, started law studies after his departure. Since then, he has become known in NHL circles. First, Zito worked as a player agent for a long time and later moved to the GM side. As an agent, Zito represented numerous Finnish players

Nowadays, Zito is 59 years old. In Florida, he is the first GM. He started his career in 2020 after working for the Columbus Blue Jackets before that Jarmo Kekäläinen as assistant gm.

In Florida, Zito has put together a successful team, which he serves as captain Alexander Barkov. Barkov effusively praised Zito’s skills in his current job last spring news agency AP in the published story. Barkov had been in Florida for seven years before Zito took over.

“In my first year, I came from Finland and everything here seemed to be on a different level. I lived my dream. I thought nothing could be better. Then Bill came and brought the idea of ​​trying to improve in every matter. Everyone works together,” Barkov said.

In addition to Barkov, Finnish players won the Stanley Cup championship in the Florida Panthers this year Niko Mikkola, Eetu Luostarinen and Anton Lundell. Tuomo Ruutu worked hard as an assistant coach of the championship team.