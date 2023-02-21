Ice hockey | Sport’s Miro Nalli’s fall on the ice shocked Helsinki: “He wondered what really happened here”

Nalli, 24, fell to the ice without being touched or tackled by other players.

21.2. 20:14 | Updated 21.2. 22:01

of HIFK and Sport in the hockey league match, there was a dramatic moment when Sport Miro Nalli fell to the ice without being touched or tackled by other players.

Nalli, 24, was left lying on the ice until he got up on his own a moment later. He started towards the changing room with wobbly legs.

From the front of the changing room, Nalli was immediately ushered into the dressing room. IFK doctor Petri Helenius took control of the situation in the booth corridor. The first information says that Nalli will have no problem.

Nalli had scored Sport’s 1–1 equalizer in the first period.

“He left on his own two feet, but it’s better to react this way than the other way around,” Sport’s head coach Risto Dufva said after the match, emphasizing caution.

Miro Nalli had to stay overnight in the hospital for observation, and will be able to travel to Vaasa on Wednesday.

Dufva didn’t speculate whether the concussion a week ago was behind the weakness. In the match against Ilves, Nalli was hit on the head, but now played for the first time since the incident.

“I talked to him, and of course he wondered what was going on here,” Dufva said.

A lot of different types of injuries happened in the match. IFK changed Roope Taponen out of the goal at least as a precaution in the second set in time 27.06.

Taponen seemed to injure his left leg during Nalli’s goal. Instead of Taponen, he skated between the posts Eemil Vinni17, who made his league debut at the same time.

IFK defender Eddie Larsson already left the match in the opening set.