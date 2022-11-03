Ice hockey | Sport collapsed against the superiority of the tail end of the League

The Aces improved their dominance percentage by leaps and bounds.

Pori

Before before Thursday’s Sport match, Ässät had scored only four overtime goals this season. The dominance percentage of 8.33 was the second worst in the entire league, as only HIFK had a lower percentage.

The current percentage is 12.73. In a 4–2 win over Vaasa, Ässät scored a total of three goals with superiority.

“Now they were really needed and of course Niklas Rubin saving a penalty shot at an important moment. It was just a question of who can withstand the transfer of momentum better”, Ässie’s head coach Karri Kivi once

Sports with a pilot Risto Dufva also had his say about the funny moments seen inside the game. One commercial break saw a courtship, while in previous years Dufva’s visits to Porin have even featured weddings.

“We also lost the joys of that, now the atmosphere is like at a funeral after a defeat,” Dufva lamented.

Sport got to try from the penalty shot when Ian McCoshen pushed the pieces of the broken racket towards the puck player.

“A penalty shot for throwing a stick is a collector’s rarity. However, the rule is unambiguous,” Dufva stated.