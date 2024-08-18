Ice hockey | Special hints from Patrik Lainee

Hockey|Don Waddell gave an update on Patrik Lainee.

Columbus The Blue Jackets’ new general manager Don Waddell told about the club’s situation in a radio interview. The conkar boss interviewed by the Canadian TSN1050 channel told at length, e.g. star striker Patrik Laine of the situation, and did not spare his words.

According to Waddell, Laine’s situation is the first of its kind in his career.

“I have never been in this situation before. I have had players in my teams who have asked for a trade from the club. I don’t know Patrik, I wasn’t here last year. He entered the league’s treatment program after 28 games. He’s made it very clear even before I got here that he doesn’t want to represent the Blue Jackets anymore,” Waddell said on the show.

“All kinds of things happened in the locker room. He simply does not want to be here.”

Otherwise saying Waddell made it clear on the show that Laine has asked for a trade away from the club. This in itself is not unusual in American professional sports.

On the other hand, what makes the situation special is Waddell’s speeches about the team’s locker room events. Their content is not public information.

“This situation is different (than Waddell’s previous trade situations) because it’s harder to bring him back to the team knowing what the situation is. Despite everything, that can also be an option.”

Waddell points out that Laine’s high salary and the figure falling against the salary cap are impressive and troublesome factors in making a deal. The contract will continue for another two years.

Laine’s salary is $9.1 million this season.

“I talk to the teams every day, with two or three at the moment. We’ll see where things go. I’ll do my best, but if a reasonable deal can’t be made, we’ll welcome him and do our best. I have also said this to the player’s agent.”

Waddell emphasizes that it is the club’s responsibility to create the best possible environment for Lainee. He believes that if the deal doesn’t go through during the summer, Laine might return to the club’s bread and butter in training camp.

“For various reasons, the deal may not take place now, but it could happen at Christmas. If he can find the goal, someone can say he is a valuable player,” let’s get him.

Last season, Laine suffered from injuries and eventually he applied for the NHL’s treatment program. In the season of 18 matches, only nine points were produced.

Laine was released from the treatment program at the end of July.