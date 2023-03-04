Ice hockey | Sparks flew when HIFK forged a crucial victory over Kärpi

There was so much electricity in the air that there is a tasty rematch in Oulu on Saturday.

HIFK–Kärpät 2–0

One of the season’s three 125th anniversary matches, for HIFK it was exactly what the fans were waiting for. The ice rink was sold out, 8,200 spectators, and the atmosphere matched it.

On top of everything, IFK won the game and defeated Kärpät 2–0, and continues to fight for entry into the top six.

If in hockey you can get a neck loop from the opponent, IFK has one against Kärppi. The meeting was the fifth of the season and HIFK has taken the series points 12–3.

Mutual points are such a dominance that you can’t even explain it with luck or a couple of bouncers.

The premonition of the home team’s victory started to get stronger when Iiro Pakarinen shot with superiority for a 2–0 goal in 34:16. The hit was a skillful example from Pakarinen. He drew with a fake shot Tommi Kivistön away from him and shot past the bottom corner Leevi Meriläinen.

Second the set was overall excellent from IFK, although often the second sets get messy when the exchange trips increase. Even though the players from Stadion scored only one overtime goal, goal orientation remained the number one thing the whole time.

There was also a touch of northeast bias in the middle period, when IFK was allowed to play for six minutes of superiority. Of the three Kärppie runners-up Peter Tiivolan the reprimand received went to the register where a question mark is added after the case.

There was a lot of traffic and noise at the Kärppien goal. Somehow, in the middle of a little biting, Tiivola got a lottery ticket, which read two minutes of cooling off.

In the beginning, HIFK’s side looked bad and felt even worse. Kristian Vesalainen got the puck on his leg when the match was only three and a half minutes old.

Vesalainen’s painful kneeling straight to the dressing room told what it feels like to have the puck next to the shield. Fortunately for IFK, Vesalainen returned to the rink after a ten-minute ice bag break.

Profit brought IFK only four points away from Kärpi, and the puck show continues with a mutual meeting in Oulu on Saturday.

On Friday night, the sparks flew to the extent that Oulu is in for at least as intense an encounter.

And as if to guarantee that the flame will burn, the IFK defender Ilari Melart flew into the shower after the game was over. Melart started acting as puck police without legal authority and embraced it Otto Karvinen. Tonight’s electricity would have kept the lights on in a medium-sized townhouse.

This foursome, Pelicans, KalPa, Kärpät and HIFK, are chasing three places among the six to avoid the preliminary round of the playoffs. After Friday’s round, Pelicans, KalPa and Kärpät have 95 points, HIFK rose to 91 points.