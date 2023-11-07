Ice hockey | Soviet legend Fetisov pokes fun at Harkimo and Finnish players – “Let them repent”

Harry Harkimo’s words about Joker’s time in the KHL have been noticed in Russia.

The former Soviet hockey legend and also involved in politics Vyacheslav Fetisov criticize Harry Harkimoa regarding this comment regarding the hockey club Jokeri’s time, the hockey series in the KHL.

In an interview with Ilta-Sanomie’s HAAPALA-TV at the end of October, Harkimo admitted again that taking the Jokers to the Russian-led KHL was a mistake.

“It was a bad thing. I regret selling the Jokers there, but this is not the kind of thing that can be gutted anymore. It has already been gutted,” Liike Nyt’s presidential candidate Harkimo said in an interview.

Fetisov commented on Harkimo’s words to the MachTV website.

“Let them regret it. Didn’t it bother Finnish players to get Russian money?” Fetisov said.

Harkimo has previously said that he does not regret Jokeri ending up in Russian ownership. However, the message changed already in the spring before the parliamentary elections.

“I started cooperation before the conquest of Crimea and the war in Ukraine. In hindsight it was a mistake, but I didn’t think so at the time. All the companies cooperated with the Russians,” he said In an interview with HS in February.

“Now it’s easy to say it was a mistake, but hindsight is always easy.”

Fetisov, 65, won two Olympic golds and seven world championships in his career for the Soviet Union. He is on the sanctions list of the European Union and the United States.