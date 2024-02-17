Ice hockey | Sources: Two NHL games will be played in Finland in November

Aleksander Barkov and Roope Hintz play NHL in their home region.

Ice Hockey League NHL regular season games are returning in November to Finland and Tampere after a one-season break.

The NHL editor of The Fourth Period podcast told about it David Pagnotta message service published in X on video mixed The Hockey News on their website.

According to sources, they will face the city's own son in the Nokia Arena Alexander Barkov Florida Panthers and the one from Nokia Roope Hintz Dallas Stars.

Both Barkov and Hintz are among the contracted players of their teams next season as well.

The Panthers have also played Finns this season Niko Mikkola, Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen. Of the trio, Lundell's contract expires this season.

Stars' other Finns are Jani Hakanpää, Miro Heiskanen and Esa Lindell. The Finnish backline trio Hakanpää's contract is up after the season.

Panthers has already played four NHL games in Finland: two against the Chicago Blackhawks in 2009 and two against the Winnipeg Jets in 2018.

The Jets matches are the club's previous matches played in Europe.

Stars, on the other hand, will arrive in Finland for the first time.

A total of nine NHL regular season games have been played in Finland between 2009 and 2022. The last time the Colorado Avalanche and the Columbus Blue Jackets visited Finland, they met twice in Tampere in November 2022.