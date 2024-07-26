Ice hockey | Sources: Patrik Laine is no longer in the NHL’s treatment program

Hockey|Patrik Laine is preparing for the new NHL season.

NHL club Columbus Blue Jackets’ Finnish forward Patrick Laine is no longer in the NHL’s treatment program, they say The Columbus Dispatch editor of the magazine Brian Hedger as well as the Blue Jackets being the next closest The Athletic editor of the magazine Aaron Portzline.

“The NHL Players Association Treatment Program has notified the Blue Jackets that Patrik Laine has been released by program physicians,” Portzline wrote.

Laine, 26, signed up for the players association’s treatment program in January. The native of Tampere had time to play 18 matches in the 2023–24 season in a Columbus shirt with an output of 6+3.

at NHL clubs there is no obligation to inform, if the player belongs to a treatment program that offers help with mental health and substance abuse problems, for example, but many clubs have informed about it.

Besides Laine, the most famous active player known to participate in the treatment program is the Russian forward of the Colorado Avalanche Valery Nitshuškin.

29-year-old Nitšuškin signed up for a treatment program in January. After returning to the rink, Nitšuškin failed a drug test in the middle of the playoffs, as a result of which the Russian star was placed in the third phase of the treatment program.

He will be sidelined from his team’s activities for half a year, and the Avalanche will not pay Nichushkin for this period.

In spring Laine also underwent shoulder surgery.

Laine is currently in the United States, where he was recently photographed training with NFL players. Lainee’s most famous training club has been the winger of the Cleveland Browns Jerry Jewdy.

Laine’s $8 million annual contract with the Blue Jackets has two seasons left.