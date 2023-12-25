Ice hockey | Sources: A new twist in Antti Raanna's situation

The Finnish goalkeeper was previously sent to the farm.

Carolina Hurricanes has been raised by the goalkeeper Antti Raannan back to his NHL team, they say, among other things CapFriendly and PuckPedia.

Makes room for Raanna Yaniv Peterswho has been the Hurricanes' wicketkeeper in previous matches.

The Hurricanes have not announced Raanta's NHL call-up, as player transfers are officially frozen for Christmas.

Hurricanes pani Raanna, 34, to waivers i.e. on the so-called transfer list more than a week ago. No NHL club grabbed the Finn, and there was an AHL assignment ahead.

“It was shocking news. I've been here for ten years, and I've never received a call like that. It took a moment to process it. I didn't even know how the whole thing would go,” Raanta said last week.

The Chicago Wolves were selected as the farm team, where Raanta played two matches with a save percentage of 87.5.

The Hurricanes can move Raanna back to the farm in the next 30 days or 10 games without him going on waivers again.

Carolina will next play on the night before Thursday Finnish time. Up against the Nashville Predators.