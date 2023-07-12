Ice hockey | Source: Sebastian Aho is being planned for a nice extension deal

Sebastian Aho of the Carolina Hurricanes is being planned for a long contract extension, if an NHL insider source is to be believed.

of the NHL insider reporter Elliot Friedman according to Carolina Hurricanes would be offering a Finnish striker To Sebastian Aho eight-year extension contract.

Elliot commented on the Finn’s contract situation NHL Network in the interview.

According to Friedman’s information, the seasonal salary of Aho’s future contract would rise to 9.5 million dollars. The total value of the eight-year contract would be $76 million.

Aho Earns $8.5 million per season under his current contract. The contract is originally with the Montreal Canadiens offer sheet – an offer to which Carolina responded.

Finnish striker the current contract is valid until the end of next season.

The date of signing the new contract is still unclear.

The Carolina Hurricanes are believed to be competing in the NHL transfer market for a Russian forward From Vladimir Tarasenko and Swedish defender About Erik Karlsson.