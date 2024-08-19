Ice hockey | Source: Juuse Saros’ overshadowed Russian promise has a tough announcement

Hockey|According to reports, first-round pick Jaroslav Askarov wants out of Nashville, where Juuse Saros controls the goaltending field.

Russian goalkeeper promise Yaroslav Askarov is reportedly tired of his role in the Nashville Predators, of which he is the number one goaltender Juuse Saros.

Hockey reporter Kevin Weekes said in the message service X that Askarov informed the Predators that he is not going to join the club’s farm team but wants a transfer elsewhere.

The 22-year-old Askarov is considered one of the most promising young goalkeepers. He is Nashville’s 2020 first-round pick.

Askarov has mainly played for Nashville’s farm team, the Milwaukee Admirals. He played in the NHL last season in two games with a save percentage of 94.3.

Askarov’s path to the number one point guard looks quite difficult in Nashville. The club recently signed an extension contract with Saros for eight years and worth 61.92 million dollars (56.1 million euros).

Saros, 29, has always played at least 64 matches in the last three seasons, so there hasn’t been much responsibility for the club’s other keepers.

The NHL season starts on October 4.