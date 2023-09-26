Tuesday, September 26, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Ice hockey | Sofia Virta, chairwoman of the Green Party, joins the TPS board

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 26, 2023
in World Europe
0
Ice hockey | Sofia Virta, chairwoman of the Green Party, joins the TPS board

Sofia Virta said she was excited about her new laundry.

Ice hockey TPS playing in the league announced on Tuesday that he will strengthen his government. The current board continues in its entirety, and in addition, a member of parliament was elected as a new board member Sofia Virta.

Virta is also the chairman of the Green Party.

“TPS is also a significant actor from the point of view of more equal opportunities for children and young people, and I am very excited to join the work of the board. Sports have always been an important part of my life. It’s great to get involved in promoting important things in a great company,” Virta said in the press release.

Continuing as chairman of TPS Kai Koskinen is satisfied with the new “acquisition”.

“Sofia Virta has worked with children and young people from challenging circumstances. He also has the know-how and vision for the green transition, which is a key issue in the Ratapiha multipurpose arena and Artukainen sports center projects,” he said.

See also  Athletics | Samuli Samuelsson made a completely exceptional decision before his SE run

People from Turku have won all five of their matches in the league this season and are leading the league. Next up is Aces on Friday.

#Ice #hockey #Sofia #Virta #chairwoman #Green #Party #joins #TPS #board

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Dozens of Russian missiles attack Ukraine; Moscow claims it shot down Ukrainian drones

Dozens of Russian missiles attack Ukraine; Moscow claims it shot down Ukrainian drones

Recommended

No Result
View All Result