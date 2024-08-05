Ice hockey | Slovakia made a complete turnaround – letting KHL players into the national team again

Hockey|Slovakia is eliminated from its Olympic place at the turn of August and September.

Slovak The Ice Hockey Association has decided to allow its players who play in the KHL to return to the national team during an important tournament, the association says on their website.

At the end of August, Slovakia will play for its place in the 2026 Winter Olympics and will seek success in the tournament played in Bratislava with the help of KHL players.

The association says that the clubs were allowed to influence the decision. 52 percent of the clubs supported allowing KHL players in the national team and 38 percent of the clubs opposed the matter.

Ten percent of the clubs did not vote.

“The ice hockey movement leans towards the option that the national team should be as strong as possible in individual tournaments, regardless of the players’ club,” the association states.

Decision breaks the general policy of selecting KHL players for the national team.

The alignment has been in effect since Russia started a full-scale war of aggression in Ukraine in February 2022. KHL is an important soft propaganda tool for Russia.

Hockey media The Hockey News says that nine Slovakian hockey players have a contract with a KHL club.

They are the goalkeeper Patrik Rybardefenders Christian Jaroš, Martin Gernát, Michal Cajkovsky and Mário Grman and attackers Tomas Jurco, Adam Ružička, Michal Kristof and Adam Liska.

From seven, Rybár has played in Kärpi, Grman SaiPa and HPK, as well as Krištof Sport, Peliitoi, Hoki and Kärpi. Grman and Krištof have moved to Russia only after the start of the war of aggression.

Ice hockey the last stage of the Olympic qualifiers will be played at the turn of August and September in three places. Slovakia will name the team participating in the tournament according to its association in the near future.

Slovakia will face Austria, Kazakhstan and Hungary in their home tournament. The host country Latvia, France, Slovenia and Ukraine will meet in Riga. In addition to Denmark, Great Britain, Japan and Norway will play in Copenhagen.

The winners of all three tournaments get a place at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics.

12 countries participate in men’s Olympic ice hockey. Without qualifying, eight hard puck countries and Jukka Jalonen coached by Olympic host Italy.