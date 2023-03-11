Ice hockey | Slänne reveals the background of his memorable airing – “It really wasn’t meant to be”

Teemu Selänne broke the NHL rookie record 30 years ago. He got inspiration for his legendary airing from Mauri Eivola.

Vancouver

76 goals.

Teemu Selänten memorable NHL rookie season 30 years ago left history.

The blue-and-white superstar smashed an unimaginable record that has even been considered unbreakable.

Since then, neither newcomers nor more experienced players have been able to score seventy goals in a season.

Selänne broke the rookie record at the time on March 2, 1993 in a home game against the Quebec Nordiques. Legendary Mike Bossy The record of 53 goals was left behind.

The 52-year-old Selänne remembers thinking a few days earlier that the record might be set on the upcoming guest tour.

He had 47 goals with two home games before four away games.

“I needed seven goals. So it was likely that it would happen there on the trip. I remember thinking that it would be great to experience it specifically in Winnipeg,” Selänne now tells Ilta-Sanom.

“We played first against Minnesota and I scored four goals. Fans started speculating that three more would be needed”, can be quite strict.

In the match against Quebec, he had already scored two hits. In the third set, in a time of 49:16, Selänne far outscored the opponent by Stephane Fiset with his one-handed shot and completed the hat-trick.

He had made puck history.

“The match was stopped for ten minutes and the owner brought a golden stick onto the ice. It was a really great experience. You rarely get to enjoy such moments,” says Selänne.

The golden party item is in good storage.

“Mila is at home in the yard.”

A record goal in addition, the legendary airing, which is probably familiar to almost all hockey fans, went down in history.

Slänne threw his glove in the air and “shot” it down with his bat.

He laughs sweetly at his venting.

“I saw at one time, when Mauri Eivola did it in Finland. I thought that one day I wanted to do something like that,” explains Selänne.

Eivola, 59, played in the SM league in TPS, Jokerei and Ässi.

The stunt after the record was not planned.

“It really wasn’t meant to be. I just had the feeling that something crazy had to be done. It was such a tough thing. When I look at it now, I wonder what was going through that head. Nothing moved,” Selänne laughs.

He made an almost similar ventilation already in the decisive SC league final against JyP HT in the spring of 1992, but a light version, as he himself describes, and “shot” his glove only forward and not from the bottom up.

Ridge scored 684 goals in NHL regular season games in his career.

He says he would like to see more emotion from today’s players in goal clearances. Your back brings out the names like Theo Fleury and Pavel Bure as well as their genuine joy at scoring a goal.

“It was and is great to see when a person shows such emotion,” says Selänne.

“Nowadays, it seems that many people are just saying that it’s not a big deal. The characters are a bit missing. It could be good for the sport if there were a little more flamboyant personalities.”