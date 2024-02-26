Arizona Coyotes' Matias Maccelli was the only Finnish goal scorer in the NHL round.

Ice hockey In the NHL, the Finnish goalkeeper of the Buffalo Sabres Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen avoided his third straight win as the home game against the Carolina Hurricanes ended 3-2 after a shootout.

Luukkonen made 30 saves during the match.

With winning shots, Luukkonen kept his goal clean and stopped Carolina's Finnish players Sebastian Ahon and Teuvo Teräväinen companies. Teräväinen collected one assist point.

“It's always nice to play against the Finns, especially if you manage to save,” Luukkonen told his team after the game on the website in a published interview.

The only hit of the winning shots came from Buffalo's American forward Casey Mittelstadt from the stage.

This season, Buffalo has never before managed to win three consecutive games.

“When chasing a place in the playoffs, we know that we have to get them (winning streaks),” Luukkonen said after the game.

Teräväinen grabbed an assist for his team's second goal in the third period.

The goal of the Nashville Predators also featured a victorious Finnish hatter. Kevin Lankinen made 29 saves in a 4–2 away win over the Anaheim Ducks.

Arizona The Coyotes Matias Maccelli scored his tenth goal of the season in an away loss against the Winnipeg Jets. Winnipeg won 4–3 in overtime.

The Finnish Pack of Arizona Juuso Välimäki gave a button pass from the front of the goal for Maccelli to complete the 3–2 reduction.

Maccelli has collected 10+28 performances this season. Välimäki has accumulated 2+9 power points.

Arizona, one of the bottom teams in the Western Conference, has already lost 12 consecutive matches.

Valtteri Puustisen The Pittsburgh Penguins won their high-scoring home game against the Philadelphia Flyers with a score of 7-6.

Puustinen was marked as the second pitcher of his team's 5–4 lead. The assist point was the tenth of his NHL career for the forward from Kuopio.

Puustisinen's teammate Sidney Crosby scored the 408th goal of his NHL career in the first period with flat-court shots. This is how he killed the Finnish legend Jari Kurrin 16th in that NHL statistic.

The most goals in NHL history have been scored on flat courts Wayne Gretzky617. Among the Finns, there are still ahead of Crosby Teemu Selännewho had 422 hits with flat fielders during his career.