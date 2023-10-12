Ice hockey | Severi Lahtinen, convicted of rape, was fired from JYP

JYP has canceled the contract of Severi Lahtinen, who was sentenced to prison for rape and aggravated drunk driving.

SM league club JYP has disbanded Severi Lahtinen contract. The club announced the matter on Thursday.

Lahtinen, 24, had a contract with JYP until spring 2025.

Lahtinen had time to play in JYP for four seasons starting in 2020. Before that, he played in his foster club, Lahti Pelicans.

Lahtinen played his last league match in JYP’s shirt last Saturday.

“Our club’s player has been convicted of serious crimes. The player’s actions violate all of JYP’s core values ​​and operating principles and the player no longer has the conditions to continue in JYP”, CEO of JYP Risto Korpela says in the announcement.

PÄIJÄT-HÄMEEN on Tuesday, the district court sentenced Lahtinen to two years of unconditional imprisonment for rape.

The crime took place in Lahti in June 2022.

The judgment is not yet final. Lahtinen has said on social media that he plans to appeal the verdict to the Court of Appeal.

In Lahti was already under a conditional prison sentence, which the Päijät-Häme district court sentenced him to in April this year.

Central Finland reported that it was a case of gross drunk driving that happened in the center of Lahti on November 6, 2022, when the SM league was on national team break. In a liter of Lahtinen’s exhaled air, 0.81 milligrams of alcohol was measured, which corresponds to approximately 1.8 per thousand.

Lahtinen had not told the JYP club management about either incident.