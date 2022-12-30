Ice hockey | Serjajumbo knocked out Tappara in a wild goal celebration – this is how the League was played on Friday

A full league round was played in the Ice Hockey League on Friday.

the league jumbo team SaiPa pulled off a tough trick by knocking down the reigning champion and well-tempered Tappara.

The 12-hit scoring spree only ended in the winning goal contest, where the Lappeenranta team succeeded twice, the axe-brinns once.

Especially the second part of the match contained entertainment for all the money. The teams forged a total of seven hits in the second 20-minute period.

Aces and TPS in the match, TPS made a storm and scored three goals in the first twelve minutes. Aces managed to narrow the game to 1–3 in the final moments of the set.

The Canadian was responsible for TPS’ second hit Scott Kosmachuk, who hit his sixth hit of the season. The Canadian has now scored five goals in Turku’s last three matches. Before the wild current mood, the Canadian had only hit once in the entire season.

Feelings were quite hot in Pori. The ace players didn’t leave their tackles unfinished, but ransacked everything that moved.

Ässät showed Pori’s guts and scored goals in the second and third period, stretching the match to overtime and all the way to the winning goal competition.

in Mikkeli The match between the Jukurs and the Ilves turned out to be a show of tassel ears in the end. On the field level, the struggle was much more even.

Jukurit started the match strongly and scored the opening goal of the match, but the visiting team was responsible for the next four. The four chain of Ilves was in a good attack against Mikkeli. Those who played in the foursome Miro Ruokonen and Eetu Päkkilä (1+1) succeeded in scoring.

However, perhaps the most beautiful hit by Ilves was answered by an experienced player Petri Kontiolawho accurately shot the puck out of the air into the goal.

Jukurit reduced the score to 2–4 just over three minutes before the final buzzer and kept hopes alive for overtime, but Ilves Henrik Haapala broke those dreams in the next change and took the tassel ears to within three goals again.

in Kuopio KalPa almost managed to break their four-match home losing streak at the expense of HPK. This season, KalPa has been the weakest home team in the series after KooKoo, so the points from the home cave will certainly taste good for the people of Savoia.

It was the winning goal of the match Benjamin Korhonen a 3-2 hit at the end of the second period. The match ended 5–2.

Flies went back to the taste of points Ville Leskinen with two goals, when Pelicans lost 2–1 in Raksila.

Along with Leskinen, Kärppie’s most supportive cornerstone had performed wonderfully in the Oulu team’s goal Leevi Meriläinen.

Evening in other tight matches, KooKoo beat Sport at the end of the winning goal contest and Lukko knocked down JYP in overtime.