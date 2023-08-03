Ice hockey | Selänte’s last name attracts attention in Kajaani – then Teemu’s other son “a bit of a bum” appeared

Leevi Selänne is on trial at Kajaani Hoki, with which his older brother Eetu Selänne already has a one-year contract.

Ice hockey Next season, two Seläntes can be seen in Mesti, when Leevi Selänne his older brother is looking for a place to play Eetu Selänten from the club Kajaani Hoki.

23-year-old Leevi Selänne is at Hoki on a month-long trial period. The head coach Pasi Räsänen says that the player was himself active in the try-out.

“We didn’t really have time to figure it out, but we had a seam to take and look at that card. A really positive young man from there came to training and was full of enthusiasm like a balloon”, adds Räsänen.

“All try-outs have been agreed to be for a maximum of one month and then we have to make decisions about it. And if it seems earlier, then decisions will be made sooner in one direction or the other.”

The enthusiasm of Leevi Selänte, who played college hockey at the third level of the NCAA league at Curry College the previous two seasons, came as a surprise to Hoki.

“It wasn’t really collected that way, even if you look at it. We were on summer vacation there and this got a little out of hand and we thought that without anything else we can be watched. We don’t lose anything in that.”

“ “A really positive young man from there came to training and was full of enthusiasm like a balloon.”

Calk tests three other players in addition to Leevi Selänte. According to Räsänen, the duration of the trial periods has been agreed upon for a maximum of one month.

“Then we have to make decisions already, and if it seems that way earlier, then decisions will be made earlier one way or the other,” says Räsänen.

According to the experienced coach, the situation is familiar from previous summers. If a role is not found for the player, he is released to look for a place to play elsewhere.

The opportunity to test Leevi Selänetta came to Hoki during the players’ self-care period in mid-July.

“ “We thought that without anything else we can watch. We won’t lose anything in that.”

Back the older of the brothers, i.e. Eetu Selänne, 25, will definitely be seen on the Mestis ice in the fall. He signed a one-year contract with Hokki at the beginning of July.

Eetu Selänne debuted in Mestis last season in the ranks of Heinola’s Peliitto and scored 6+6=12 in 42 regular season matches. The balance of the four qualifying games was 1+2=3 points.

Räsänen tells Selänten that he showed last season that he can play for Mest and that he handled the pressure caused by his famous surname very well. The brothers’ father is one of the most legendary players in Finnish hockey Teemu Selänne.

Eetu Selänne is also completing his military service in Kajaani, which he started at the beginning of July. According to Räsänen, cooperation with the Kainuu brigade is working well.

“It’s also meaningful for the players, when the hall is a short distance from the army. It’s a very good and functional system, and there are other players of ours in Inti.”

Eetu Selänne played puck last season in Mestis for Heinola’s Peliitto. He now has a one-year contract with Kajaani Hoki.

Coach sees the brothers as athletic players. Leevi Selänne presses hungry in the rink at the head of the pack and Eetu Selänne has already made it well into the team.

“He was in a good mood just recently in the bike test and cycled with good results. We already had video footage of him and experience of mutual games. In that sense, Eetu is easier than Leevi, and I do see potential in the boy,” says Räsänen.

Also Räsänen’s assistant coach, who played in the Liiga and Elitserien, i.e. the predecessor of the SHL Antti Halonenwas convinced of Eetu Selänte based on the videos.

“We scout every player through videos. We don’t just go with a gut feeling, but all the players who have come to us have been well looked at and we have tried to find out their background and character,” says Räsänen.

“We map out how the player fits into the team and what we want from him.”

“ “We don’t just go with the mutu feeling, but all the players who have come to us have been looked at well.”

Hockey sports director Jukka Niiranen says that the famous surname has aroused enormous interest in Kajaani over the course of a month.

“Of course it’s a good thing, as long as the boys can focus on work. And they do it well.”

“Eetu is one year behind Mest, and we expect his development and results. When it turned out that Leevi wanted a try-out, of course we promised it,” Niiranen continues.

He emphasizes the decisions made by the coach after the trial period regarding the players to be tested.