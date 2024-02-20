Ice hockey | Sebastian Aho's hit was celebrated – Carolina is in a good mood

The NHL round was two-fold for Finns. The record attempted by Auston Matthews remained a dream.

Ice hockey In the NHL, the star forward of the Carolina Hurricanes Sebastian Aho returned to the scoring base with a rush as he finished 1+1 against the Chicago Blackhawks. Carolina won with a score of 6–3.

Aho completed his team's 4–0 goal. Before tonight's match, Aho had time to skate the last three matches with zero scores.

The NHL's official X account (formerly Twitter) celebrated Aho's hit and Andrei Svetshnikov preliminary work.

“What a goal,” the update praised.

Aho's teammate Jesperi Kotkaniemi also snapped his scoreless streak when he finished Carolina's 3-0 shutout early in the second period.

Carolina is in second place in the Eastern Conference Metropolis division behind the New York Rangers. The Rangers have 75 points and Carolina has 71. Carolina has won three games in a row and a total of five of their last six matches.

Chicago, on the other hand, has lost nine of its last ten games. Chicago is in last place in the Western Conference Central Division, far behind Dallas, who has 76 points after Monday and Chicago's 33.

Finnish defender Esa Lindell scored his fifth goal of the season in NHL hockey, but the Dallas Stars lost the victory in the final moments and lost to the Boston Bruins, who were playing at home, in the shootout with 3–4 goals.

Around the middle of the third period, Lindell was able to counterattack and hit the scoreboard with a sharp shot to make it 3-2. David Pastrnak however, managed to equalize just under two minutes before the buzzer. Charlie McAvoy shot the winner in the ninth round of the shootout.

Dallas had several absentees in the match, because Yevgeny Dadonov and Nils Lundkvist in addition Matt Duchene and Jani Hakanpää were out of the lineup due to injuries.

Stars top defender From Miro Heiskas on the other hand, he became a father at the weekend, and the Finn was not involved in the Boston game. Dallas head coach Pete DeBoer confirmed the family news under the match.

of Buffalo with a goalkeeper Ukko-Pekka in Luukkosen it was a difficult afternoon when the team lost to the Anaheim Ducks 3–4 at home. Buffalo took the shot statistics of the match 37–15, so the Finnish keeper had only 11 saves.

Buffalo quarterback Henri Jokiharju received a pass in the second period by Zach Benson to make it 3-3 when the rookie forward deflected the Finnish shot in. Jokiharju played more than 27 minutes in the match. Urho Vaakanainen was not in the Anaheim lineup.

of Toronto goal stick Austin Matthews scored again against St. Louis, but the American star fell two shots short of the historic NHL record of three consecutive hat tricks.

Matthews had scored a hat trick in the last two games and in St. Louis he already raised his number of goals for the season to 49.

Kasperi Kapanen represented by St. Louis lost to Toronto 2–4 on home ice.