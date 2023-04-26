Ice hockey | Sebastian Aho’s goal did not yet bring Carolina a place in the next round

Aho had a hard time in the match and got Pierre Engvall’s shot in his mouth.

New York Islanders picked up a come-from-behind win over Raleigh and narrowed the game to 2-3 in the series against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Carolina had enough chances to win the match, but the Islanders were more effective with 3-2 goals.

The visitors took the lead in the opening set, when Carolina played carelessly with the puck in their own area. Brock Nelson passed in front of the goal To Pierre Engvallwho hit the puck Antti Raannan behind the back.

Carolina’s second goal came when Engvall’s shot hit Finnish star Sebastian Aho in the mouth. Nelson immediately hit the puck out of the air into the goal.

Bloody, Aho went to the locker room before returning to the match.

Paul Stastny directed the narrowing of Carolina Jalen Chatfield’s from the shot. Jesse Puljujärvi scored another assist. Mathew Barzal scored the 3-1 goal that was the winning goal at the end of the set, when Martin Necas lost the puck in offensive blue For Bo Horvatand the Isles to attack two against one.

Carolina’s Aho scored another tying goal in the final set, but the Hurricanes’ hard final push did not bring any more results.

The series continues on the night before Saturday Finnish time on Long Island.