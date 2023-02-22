Ice hockey | Sebastian Aho struck again – Mikko Rantanen is the Finnish stock market leader

Sebastian Aho has been the third best scorer of 2023. On the Finnish stock exchange, Aho is now on par with Roope Hintz and Aleksander Barkov.

Eastern Carolina, one of the “sure” playoff teams, beat St. Louis at home with 4-1 goals. In the West, the Blues have already thrown down the gloves for the current season and sold Vladimir Tarasenko and by Ryan O’Reillywho scored a hat-trick of the night in a Toronto jersey.

Sebastian Ahon led by the number one punch scored all of Carolina’s goals. Aho himself scored a 3-1 goal from close range and cleared the puck in the 4-1 goal To Seth Jarviswho completed the final readings.

At the same time, Aho rose to second place in the Finns’ internal points exchange – tied for points Roope Hintz and Alexander Barkov with.

Aho has scored 14 goals in 20 matches this calendar year. They have only been able to do more David Pastrnak (16 goals) and Jack Hughes (15).

Fact The situation of the Finnish stock exchange Mikko RantanenColorado, 55, 36+30=66+3 Sebastian AhoCarolina, 49, 25+25=50+13 Roope HintzDallas, 49, 23+27=50+21 Alexander BarkovFlorida, 49, 16+34=50+4 Miro HeiskanenDallas, 54, 7+34=41+8 Artturi LehkonenColorado, 52, 17+21=38+6 Patrick LaineColumbus, 42, 16+19=35-11 Mikael GranlundNashville, 55, 7+24=31-15 Eetu LuostarinenFlorida, 60, 13+17=30 Kaapo KakoNY Rangers, 57, 11+18=29+6

Detroit Red Wings ended a five-match road trip with their fourth win, when the Washington Capitals fell in the away bowl with goals 3-1.

Detroit is now already close to the playoff line. There is a difference between the New York Islanders by three points and the Florida Panthers by two points, but both have played no less than four games more than Detroit.

Finnish guard Ville Husso was again in a key role with his 26 saves. Olli Määttä was Robert Haggin Second pitcher of the 1-0 goal.

Detroit’s good start turned dark by Dylan Larkin exit in 12:43. The team captain hit TJ Oshie with a cross stick to the neck, and an apologetic gesture immediately after the situation did not save him from being kicked out.

Free Aleksandr Ovechkin the superiority of the playing Capitals was modest. of Detroit Pius Suter scored a 2-0 winning goal with underpower. Tom Wilson managed to narrow it down in the fifth period, but after that there was only one more goal in the entire match, when Suter completed the Final Readings in the final set.

The battle for the last two playoff spots in the East is between seven or even eight teams, if you also include the Philadelphia Flyers, who are admittedly already in a very desperate situation.

Fact Eastern wild card battle NY Islanders 60 games, 65 points Florida 60 games, 64 points Pittsburgh 56 games, 63 points Detroit 56 games, 62 points Washington 59 games, 62 points Buffalo 55 games, 60 points Ottawa 56 games, 58 points Philadelphia 59 games, 56 points

The Red Wings, who were in the playoffs 25 times in a row from 1991-2016, are chasing their first playoff spot in seven years.

For Washington, the loss was the Fifth in a row. The last time the Capitals missed the playoffs was in 2013-14.