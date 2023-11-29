Ice hockey | Sebastian Aho scored two goals, Jesperi Kotkaniemi completed the final readings

Carolina’s Finns were featured in the away win.

The Carolina Hurricanes won away from the Philadelphia Flyers with a score of 4–1.

Carolina scored the last goal of the match in the final set Jesperi Kotkaniemi. An assist point was recorded from the successful hit of the Finnish attacker into the empty net Teuvo Teräväinen.

About the Finns of Carolina To Sebastian Aho on the other hand, he scored two assist points.

Antti Raanta followed the match from the bench when Carolina’s goal was on duty Pyotr Koshetkov. The Russian goalkeeper saved a total of 28 times.

of Philadelphia Rasmus Ristolainen was on the ice for about 16 minutes, but lacked power points.