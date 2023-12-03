Ice hockey | Sebastian Aho scored goals – the commentators got excited

Sebastian Aho shone in the match against Buffalo.

Carolina Hurricanes Finnish star Sebastian Aho scored his team’s first and third goals as the Buffalo Sabers fell 6–2 in Raleigh.

“He made a decisive difference. Their chain was good, and his game was really special today,” the Carolina head coach Rod Brind’Amour praised Aho, who plays in the same joke by Seth Jarvis and by Michael Bunting with.

Aho scored his 1–0 goal by Seth Jarvis from the pass with a really fiery wrist shot, which was even teased in the commentary booth of Bally Sports.

“Oh baby, you wanted to see Aho shoot more?” Tripp Tracy admired To Shane Willis.

“What a laser,” Tracy said of Aho’s shot.

Also Aho’s 3-0 goal from the stage was spectacular, as he inked the fiery kudi Andrei Svetshnikov from passing with superiority.

Aho also spent six minutes on the ice in the match. Four of them came in the second period. Buffalo quarterback Rasmus Dahlin raised Aho’s club, which then hit JJ Peterkaa to the face. The jury watched the situation on video, but still gave Aho a double-second from the high stick.

Aho has now scored 8+14 points in his 20 matches of the season.

Also Teuvo Teräväinen succeeded in scoring. In addition, Teräväinen got an assist on Carolina’s last goal, when Brady Skjei scored an underpowered 6-1 goal directly from the Finn’s opening victory.

of Buffalo Henri Jokiharju was Casey Mittelstadt goal’s second pitcher.