Ice hockey | Sebastian Aho scored a hat trick in Philadelphia’s net – Jesse Puljujärvi was now playing in a different chain

Sebastian Aho’s cold streak finally came to an end when he hit a hat trick in the Philadelphia net. The overtime goal was a great individual performance.

Seven the match without power points advanced Sebastian Ahon the goal taps opened properly in the away game in Philadelphia.

Aho scored a hat trick when Carolina claimed the points with a 5-4 overtime win.

The Finnish center played in a new attack chain Jordan Martin too and by Martin Necas in the middle.

The head coach Rod Brind’Amour had completely rebuilt his attack.

Played the last three matches alongside Aho Jesse Puljujärvi was planted Teuvo Teräväinen and By Jordan Staal beside. Jesperi Kotkaniemi center Seth Jarvis and Jesper Fastia.

Clearing scored Carolina’s 1–0 and 3–1 goals with his sharp weaves.

After that, the Hurricanes’ grip on the game faded. Joel Farabee equalized in the third set in front of Aho’s nose, and Brendan Lemieux took advantage of the Canes’ defense to make it 4-3.

Carolina finally got their first advantage of the entire match seven seconds before the end, when Scott Laughton poured Jesperi Kotkaniemi in the middle area.

The Hurricanes dramatically pulled even with 0.2 seconds left at the final buzzer when Martin Necas hit the puck in the cage in front of the goal.

Aho rocked a wonderful individual performance right at the beginning of overtime, wow Tony DeAngelo completely for coffee and completed the Hurricanes’ 5–4 victory with his hat trick.

At the same time, Aho broke the 30-goal barrier and has now scored 58 (30+28) points in his 61 games of the season.

The Hurricanes’ other Finns were ineffective.

Detroit-Colorado 1-5 DET: Husso 16/21 COL: Rantanen 1+0

Minnesota-Boston 2-5

Nashville-Winnipeg 2-3 and

Seattle-Edmonton 4-6 SEA: Tolvanen 1+0

Philadelphia-Carolina 4-5 and CAR: Aho 3+0

Florida-New Jersey 4-2 FLA: Barkov 1+1

Tampa Bay-Montreal 5-3 MTL: Ylönen 1+0

Ottawa-Toronto 4-5 yrs

NY Rangers-Pittsburgh 6-0

Calgary-Dallas 5-6 and DAL: Hakanpää 1+0, Hintz 0+3, Heiskanen 0+2

Los Angeles-Vancouver 2-3 vl LAK: Korpisalo 15/17, Kupari 0+1

Arizona-Chicago 4-2 ARI: Välimäki 1+2, Maccelli 1+0

Arizona-Chicago 4-2 ARI: Välimäki 1+2, Maccelli 1+0

San Jose-NY Islanders 1-4 SJS: Kähkönen 29/33

Correction 3/19/2023 at 9:16 a.m.: Jani Hakanpää’s goal added to the fact box for Dallas.