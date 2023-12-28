Ice hockey | Sebastian Aho in a strong mood against Montreal

Antti Raanta, who guarded Carolina's goal for the full minutes, was also in the mood, and he was called back to the NHL players from the AHL farm league.

Ice hockey in the NHL Sebastian Aho was in a good mood when the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Montreal Canadiens 5–3 at home. The Finnish forward playing for the Hurricanes was involved in all but one of the home team's goals and collected four assist points.

Carolina's goalie was also in the mood for the full minutes Antti Raanta, who was called back to the NHL ice from the AHL farm league. From Raanta's point of view, the match was an important screen opportunity, which means that the veskar passed to the farm may get more opportunities in the bigger league.