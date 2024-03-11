Ice hockey | Sebastian Aho and Teuvo Teräväinen played at the opponent's expense in the NHL – a harsh fate for Jesse Puljujärvi

Nashville lost badly in overtime to Minnesota. Carolina's Finns were in a wild mood in the NHL round.

Carolina The Hurricanes beat the Calgary Flames 7–2. Carolina's Finnish forwards Sebastian Aho, Teuvo Teräväinen and Jesperi Kotkaniemi were all prominently featured in the match.

Aho scored a goal in the match and added two other hits. Kärppie's farm now has 25+43 powers for this season. Teräväinen scored a goal and assisted two. The Helsinki native now has a total of 21+26 points from the current season.

In Carolina's 2–0 goal, the Finns actually played at Calgary's expense. Aho completed the hit from Teräväinen's pass.

Kotkaniemi scored two goals in the match. The Ässie native has now delivered 13 complete hits in this season's matches.

Carolina's team was missing a Finnish goalkeeper Antti Raanta, which the club sent earlier this week to the AHL team Chicago Wolves. Raanta was already sent to Chicago once earlier this season.

In the video, which is the main image of the article, you can see the highlights of the Carolina–Calgary match.

Nashville The Predators experienced a stinging overtime loss as a guest of the Minnesota Wild. Nashville rose to a 3–3 tie in the final set of the match by Ryan O'Reilly with a man-of-the-match goal, but it wasn't enough.

Overtime in Minnesota Matt Boldy passed Nashville's Finnish goalkeeper Juuse Saros and completed the 4–3 winning goal. Saros blocked 29 shots in the match.

Saros returned between the goalposts in Nashville after missing the game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday night Finnish time. In the Columbus match, Nashville's goal was guarded by the team's second Finnish goalkeeper Kevin Lankinen.

The Pittsburgh Penguins suffered a 0-4 loss against the Edmonton Oilers. There was an NHL superstar in the attack from Edmonton Connor McDavid, which made powers 1+2. About the Finns of Pittsburgh Valtteri Puustinen clocked up a good 14 minutes of playing time in the match, but Jesse Puljujärvi not seen in the rink.

The Arizona Coyotes lost an 11-goal upset to the Chicago Blackhawks 4–7. Arizona's Finnish players Matias Maccelli and Juuso Välimäki missed points in the match. Välimäki was the king of his team's playing time, clocking almost 23 minutes of ice time.

Chicago's top names were Seth Jones (0+4), Colin Blackwell (3+0) and a big promise Connor Bedard (2+1).

Philadelphia For the experienced head coach of the Flyers To John Tortorella was prescribed two-match referee ban. In addition, Tortorella was fined 50,000 dollars, or almost 46,000 euros.

Tortorella was ordered to leave his team's substitution box in the match against the Tampa Bay Lightning after a good 10 minutes had been played in the opening round. Philadelphia lost the match 0–7.

A Finnish defender plays in Philadelphia Rasmus Ristolainenbut the man from Turku has been on the sidelines for a month due to an injury.