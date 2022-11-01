Ice hockey | Sauna, stand up, a visit to the children’s hospital – this is how the NHL stars spent their time in Helsinki

Colorado Avalanche and Columbus Blue Jackets meet twice in Tampere this week.

in Helsinki there have been an exceptional number of NHL stars for a couple of days, when the Columbus Blue Jackets and Colorado Avalanche teams have spent time in the city before moving to Tampere for the matches on November 4 and 5.

of Columbus Patrick Laine and Joonas Korpisalo were on Tuesday at Uude children’s hospital signing autographs to the delight of the patients. The duo received drawings from the children as a gift.

On Monday, the team was entertained by a stand-up comedian Ismo Leikolaand judging by the obvious, the jokes hit the spot well.

“Thanks for the laughs Ismo”, the team’s Twitter account wrote in English and Finnish.

And of course the team has also had time to get on the ice.

The Avalanche team has also gone to practice and, in addition, team spirit has been built in Löyly’s sauna. At least a few players also dared to try the Finnish water temperature in November.

There are Finns in Colorado’s ranks Mikko Rantanen, Artturi Lehkonenthe goalkeeper Justus Annunen and goalkeeper coach Jussi Parkkila.