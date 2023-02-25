Ice hockey | Sanni Vanhanen, 17, played with the boys until a year ago – when it was the turn of the Women’s League, she moved to Helsinki

Helsinki IFK striker Sanni Vanhanen put on the Women’s Lions jersey at the World Championships already in the fall of 2021. The debut tournament came a couple of months after her 16th birthday, and the next winter was the first Olympic tournament.

Still, the first full Women’s League regular season played by Vanhanen ended only in February, a year after playing in the Olympics. The reason is in the player path that Vanhanen went through.

Vanhanen played his junior year in boys’ leagues. Just a year ago, he played in Tappara’s C-juniors in the boys’ championship series. In the Women’s League, he only changed to the Ilves jersey to try it out for some loan periods.

While Vanhanen left for the Women’s main series, the city changed. Vanhanen, who grew up in Nokia, joined the HIFK team and came to study at Mäkelänrinte sports high school for the second year of high school.

Sanni Vanhanen moved to Helsinki in the middle of high school and continued his studies at Mäkelänrinte sports high school.

“There is a high-quality everyday life here, a good opportunity to combine school and hockey, and good coaching. For example, you can combine school and playing well, and school is flexible because of training,” Vanhanen says about the reasons for moving to Helsinki.

In the regular season, Vanhanen gathered a lot of power. The 40 power points generated in 22 matches (18+22) were enough for 13th place in the points market. Vanhanes missed 14 games in the regular season when the fall was interrupted by an injury.

Old man says playing with the boys was different compared to the women’s major league. The boys had more speed, but in the Women’s League there is more of a tactical side to the game.

He considers it a good solution to play with the boys as long as it is possible.

“It always felt normal to play with boys. Yes, at least I was well received there, since I have always played for boys”, says Vanhanen.

HIFK head coach Saara Niemi says that you can see the background in Vanhanen’s game. According to him, the analysis of the more tactical game of the Women’s League is correct.

“Sanni is able to play as a puck well under pressure and fight well for his age. Maybe there were a little more puck losses in the fall. But they are allowed, so that you can play with your own skill,” says Niemi.

Sanni Vanhanen has moved to play in the Women’s League, but still also trains with HIFK’s C-juniors.

Although the games have continued in the Women’s League, Vanhanen still trains three times a week with HIFK’s under-16s, i.e. C-juniors. His younger brother, who is two years younger, also plays in the same team Matias Vanhanen.

The siblings moved to Helsinki together after last season. Also, one of the parents is constantly in the capital.

Read more: Sweden allows Tackling for women: “It feels incredibly exciting that Swedish hockey can be a pioneer”

In boys’ leagues, Vanhanen has played games where Tackling is allowed. On the women’s side, the Swedish league allowed Tackles from the current season. Vanhanen advocates bringing tackles to the women’s league in Finland as well.

“I think it would be good to be allowed to tackle. It would bring more hardness to the game,” says Vanhanen.

Vanhanen says that he was not the most diligent tackler when he played with the boys.

“I did go into situations, but I didn’t tackle by tackling.”

Saara Niemi thinks that playing with boys has to be considered on a case-by-case basis. One and the same model does not fit everyone. According to him, it is important to build environments where you can enjoy the hobby.

“Sanni has gotten used to and liked being on the boys’ team. At the right point came the women’s puck. But there are also examples where a player has reached the top by always playing with girls and women,” says Niemi.

Vanhanen’s career is only in its early stages, even though he has already played three value tournaments. He goes to high school in 3.5 years, so he will be playing in Finland for the next couple of seasons.

Saara Niemi says that Vanhanen is in a development phase where training must have both quantity and quality. Enthusiasm for training gets praise from the coach.

“It’s nice to work with him when he loves hockey and wants to learn more. He has his own identity as a player, Sanni is a strong puck player in both directions. Plays in the middle and can defend”, says Niemi.

Niemi thinks that Vanhanen’s direction after his high school years is the American university series NCAA. Vanhase himself has the same thoughts.

“I would like to go to university in the United States, or in Sweden someday.”

In the future, Senni Vanhanen would like to play in the United States or Sweden.

The regular season winner starts the playoffs against Kärppi

Regular season the winning Helsinki IFK will start the Women’s League playoffs in the quarterfinals against Kärppi. The first two games of the best-of-five series will be played in Helsinki. The teams only travel to Oulu for the third game.

HIFK’s head coach Saara Niemi says that he does not believe that starting with two home games is a significant competitive advantage.

“Same-sized rinks in both and the same game. Travel is excluded from both. Of course, I’d rather play at home than away,” says Niemi.

Based on the matches in the regular season, HIFK is the overwhelming favorite to win. The total goals in the four games were 29–3 for the people from Helsinki.

Niemi still praises the opponent as a young and skilled team.

“They have nothing to lose. All the pressure is on us”, Niemi reminds.

Sanni Vanhanen says the team managed to improve all areas during the season. As a challenge in the playoffs, he raises the position of the pre-favorite.

“You shouldn’t take unnecessary pressure. Let’s just go into every game to win a single game,” says Vanhanen.