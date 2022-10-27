Ice hockey | Sami Niku returned home from the NHL trip – “I got kicked in the ass along the way”

The last five throughout North America, yo-yoed between the NHL and the AHL Sami Niku returned home for this season, to the ranks of JYP, the pride of Central Finland.

The return of the 26-year-old defender is a significant thing not only for JYP but also for the entire SM league, as Niku is one of the most famous returnees in the entire series.

Against this background, it is not surprising that Niku is in possession of the top spot in the points exchange of the SM league defenders with a balance of 2+9.

“I’ve heard something that this has happened,” laughs Niku.

“All the time it’s going in a better direction and it’s starting to go well with the big rink. However, there is still room for improvement.”

The beginning was sticky. In the first seven matches of the season, Niku collected one goal and a power rating of -4. Tähtihankinta also received heavy criticism for his game performances.

“Of course, you can’t be satisfied with the beginning. It wasn’t an ideal start. Sen has noticed that the SM league is a tough series. The level of the series has been high for a very long time. Every night you have to put everything in the box if you want to make it. The SM league was a good choice for this point in my career”, Niku feels.

Migration Moving from Canada to Central Finland was also a big change outside the rink for Niku, who has two children with his Canadian spouse.

“Actually, the family arrived here a good week ago. The delay was due to the fact that the younger son had to get a passport and the room things had to be fixed. Adaptation has gone just fine. Living in Jyväskylä is not that different from living in Canada,” says Niku.

Niku lives with his family in a terraced apartment on the edge of the city center.

“Everything is a short distance away. Family support and help are nearby. That was one factor why I decided to return to Jyväskylä.”

Niku is a player who is counted on a lot in Jyväskylä this season. The role is emphatically large, as JYP’s defense is very narrow compared to the attacking equipment.

In the early season, Niku has played the most of JYP’s players, averaging 22.07 minutes per match. The superiority time is also plush: just under four minutes in the evening.

JYP acquired Niku as a profile player and trendsetter who leads by example and actions. The compensation is according to it. According to Ilta-Sanom, Niku’s salary for this season is 250,000 euros.

“I can’t take extra pressure. I play hockey the way I’ve always played. I’m the kind of person who goes my own way, who doesn’t care what is said or talked about outside. I do my own work as best I can,” Niku acknowledges.

Although the powers have been increasing at a good pace, the early season has also seen reasons why Niku’s breakthrough to the NHL has not been successful.

Niku is known as a polarizing defender. The JYP kid loves playing with the puck and bravely participates in attacks. Niku is a smooth puck defender who consistently scores points, but defensively he is a risky player at times – also in the SM league.

“At the defensive end, you have to be tougher. Playing with the lead and toughness in duels must be at a better level,” says Niku.

North America years, Niku’s physique was one limiting factor. Niku has never excelled at the top of fitness tests, but in recent years there has been development in strength levels and skating.

“Physics has moved forward in five years. I have realized that without training you cannot play at a high level. Yes, along the way, I’ve been kicked in the ass that I should get down to business,” says Niku.

On the mental side, Niku has matured, which can be seen both on the ice and in civilian life.

“I don’t get angry anymore like I did when I was younger. Now when mistakes happen, my game doesn’t go haywire. The biggest thing is that I have learned to deal with adversity better. There were many setbacks on the trip to America. Becoming a father also helped bring perspective. Now you have to think about others besides yourself.”

“ “There have been too many dark moments.”

Sami Niku wears the vice-captain’s hat in JYP.

Jyväskylä club started this season with a lot of effort. The player budget increased by 700,000 euros from last season and an experienced Jukka Rautakorpi.

Despite the hard efforts, JYP’s early season has been quiet. The cooperation between the fourth youngest team in the series and the new coaching group has not worked so far optimally.

Read more: The biggest shock in Jukka Rautakorvi’s career came from Russia – in one fell swoop, both the club and the money disappeared

The beginning of the season has been marked by a fluctuating level. Just last week, JYP won two matches in a row for the first time this season.

“We have played good games, but there have been too many dark moments and the opponent has scored goals from them. Still, you can be confident because there is a good boom in the team. Let’s trust that we will get more profits”, says Niku.

The biggest problems are related to playing defense. JYP has scored an inordinate amount of goals from the first sector.

JYP is the only team in the series whose backpack has swung more than 50 times this season (3.4 goals conceded per match). Alivoima is also raining. JYP’s understrength percentage (74.5) is the worst in the series.

“We have to be even tougher in front of the goals. We have to do a lot of work in front of the goals, but the team has a very good spirit. It’s been easy to jump in.”

“ “If the opportunity arises to try again, why not.”

Winnipeg’s Sami Niku celebrates a goal against Montreal in Vonna 2018.

My own the wayfarer and Rautakorvi’s management style based on strict discipline does not suddenly sound like a dream union, but according to Niku, his and Rautakorvi’s cooperation has gone without drama.

“We don’t have any problems. We talk a lot and go through game-related issues. In my opinion, the cooperation has worked well,” says Niku.

“One of my strengths has always been being creative and playing my own game. The cooperation has started well. The coaching team’s standards are high, and they are able to help the players.”

Although Niku enjoys playing and living in his hometown, he does not feel that he is at the end of his career. Returning to North America is still interesting.

“Yes, the NHL is on my mind, but it’s not a compelling thing. If the opportunity arises to try again, why not.”

