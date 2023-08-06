Ice hockey | Sami Lepistö’s career ended like a wall – heavy comment from HIFK star Jori Lehterä

Jori Lehterä is hungry for the Finnish championship with HIFK.

June on the fifth day, HIFK paraded its new players in front of the media as the brightest star acquisitions, the conkers known from Leijon, the center Jori Lehterä and quality package Sami Lepistö. IFK had put together a championship-level team.

At the beginning of August, news broke out of the blue.

Lepistö, 38, had to end his playing career due to a heart attack. The news was a shock.

“It was a tight spot,” Lehterä says now.

“To hear such news suddenly. That’s when I started to think a little about what is the most important thing here.”

The 35-year-old Lehterä and Lepistö had played together, among other things, in the national team, where they won the Olympic bronze in Sochi 2014.

“Sami had a great career. A good player,” says Lehterä.

“It’s a shame for him and a shame for IFK as well,” he says about the termination news.

IFK reacts to the loss of a top defender by quickly recruiting two new kits, Petteri Lindbohmin and American Luke Martin. The head coach Ville Peltonella has the right tools in his hands.

Other new players are the goalkeeper Tomi Karhunendefenders Tony Sund and Aron Kiviharju and attackers Joonas Rask and Joni Ikonen.

“I think it looks really good. On paper, a really good team,” says Lehterä.

Like other clubs, HIFK started team training on Tuesday, August 1.

“It’s been a really convincing job on the ice. We’ve gone sensibly this week and it’s been fun.”

A grove returned a year ago from the world back to the SM league and won the long coveted Finnish championship in Tappara. Now he wants to raise a toast to Canada in his turn at HIFK.

“Here’s a pretty delicious package to be in love with, and there’s really no other goal than to get that little girl here,” says Lehterä.

“However, it has been a long time here that nothing has been won here (at HIFK).”

HIFK’s latest Finnish championship is from 2011 and the previous one from 1998.

“Now the roster is made in such a way that there are opportunities for it (winning the championship). Everything is there. All you have to do is put on the work gloves and make it happen.”