Ice hockey | Saku Mäenalanen’s NHL contract was just hours away: “Last chance”

Golden Lion Saku Mäenalanen seized his new opportunity in the NHL. The debut in the jersey of the Winnipeg Jets culminated in the assist of the deciding goal.

Winnipeg

WC gold won in the spring Saku Mäenalanen was already moving to Sweden and Mikko Mannerin to coach in Brynäs.

However, at the last moment, in July, the native of Tornio got another chance in the NHL.

“I had a deadline by which it was possible to sign a contract. A couple of hours before the schedules were locked, there was interest here,” Mäenalanen explained after the Jets’ morning ice on Friday.

It was the first contact from Winnipeg.

“There had previously been interest from a few other clubs.”

“When I got in touch, I grabbed it right away. I was prepared to leave with any contract, when it’s the last chance,” Mäenalanen, 28, knew.

The one-year, two-way contract will bring the Finnish forward $750,000 per season in the NHL. In the AHL, the salary is $225,000.

Saku Mäenalanen moved to the NHL from Kärpi.

Mäenalanen tried out in the NHL for the first time in the 2018–19 season in the Carolina Hurricanes organization, playing 34 regular season games (4+4) and nine playoff games (0+1).

On the back is the familiar game number 8. Kasilla also played for the Jets in his time Teemu Selännewhich is of course better remembered on the prairie than the 13 found on the back at the beginning of his career.

But in the same way that Selänne was the top scorer of the first chain – as well Patrick Lainewhose name the locals pronounce a difficult name after (Underground), Mäenalanen’s main task is not to hit the puck into the cage with superior strength.

He rips and grates on the edge of the quad chain.

“I want to be a reliable player in both directions. Make smart decisions and defend well against anyone. I want to be a tough player and be physical. With Alivoima, I also want to be able to play”, envisions Mäenalanen.

The season started after coming from Detroit by Sam Gagner33, and the Jets’ own reservation by David Gustafsson22, alongside.

“In one game, we were on the same field for a couple of sets. It was a pretty broken game, and we didn’t get to play with horribly tied fives. There is a man of a thousand matches on the other side and a young two-way center in the middle. It’s a really good blank.”

Gagner is not a classic four chain man.

“He sees the game very well. A smart player who is involved even when outnumbered.”

Mäenalanen is currently the only Finnish name drawn in the Jets’ lineup.

The goalkeeper starts his season at Farm Oskari Salminendefender Ville Heinola and attackers Brad Lambert and Henri Nikkanen.

The AHL team Manitoba Moose plays its home match with the Jets in the same Arena in the city center, so the Finnish team stays in the same area.

“Heinola and I have been living in the same house for a month. We used the same rides to practice,” Mäenalanen said.

Jets dived out of the playoffs last season. There has also been a certain kind of turmoil in the team, when Blake Wheeler lost the captain’s nats.

However, in terms of material, the Jets are a team that should be able to fight for a playoff spot.

“Nice and relaxed guys. There are tough players here when you look at the rosters. Especially the top runners. They will certainly make a strong result”, Mäenalanen summed up.

Goaltender Connor Hellebuyck is a key player for the Jets.

Hero pilot Rick Bowness, 67, joined the Jets from Dallas. Bowness has publicly emphasized the importance of team unity and defensive play.

“He is honest and demands a lot. We have gone through a lot of gameplay. We’re trying to be aggressive.”

Bowness had to sideline the season opener after the morning ice on the day of the game, when he was diagnosed with corona infection.

Mäenalanen did a strong job on Nelonen’s flank. He and the Jets’ four chain were able to press the game to the end of the Rangers as well.

The skating-strong, physically-playing Finnish stalwart started Gagner’s 2-1 winning goal in the final set. Ice time totaled 8:50, of which 23 seconds were underpowered.

But how has Mäenalanen taken his place in the booth?

Let’s ask the Danish striker From Nikolaj Ehlers. In last spring’s WC tournament Atte Ohtamaa pointed out that Mäenalanen was the loudest mouthpiece in the entire Lions booth.

“We haven’t seen that side yet, but we have a good group and we’ll definitely get him to open up some more,” grinned Ehlers.

“I already feel that we have a good mutual relationship. He’s a guy who grinds the field mercilessly, plays really smart and uses his size to his advantage.”

“He has been quieter outside the club, but I was even quieter when I came to the league. He’s older, of course, but it always takes a while for a player to find his own place in a new environment,” Ehlers reminded.