Ice hockey | Saku Koivu’s son Aatos made it to the national team, experts predict a great career

The legacy of the Koivu discus family is in good hands.

Last name Koivu belongs strongly to Finnish hockey folklore.

Mixed Saku48 that Mikko Koivu, 40, are living legends of Finnish hockey. Both won World Cup gold in Leijon and played wonderful careers in the NHL.

Saku Koivu is the third most effective Finnish player in the NHL of all time. Koivu, who ended his playing career in the spring of 2014, played in the NHL for 18 seasons and more than 1,200 games. Koivu is still the only European captain in the history of the legendary Montreal Canadiens.

Saku Koivu was the captain of the Canadiens from 1999 to 2009.

Mikko Koivu, who is nine years younger than his older brother, is the fifth most effective Finn of all time in the NHL. Koivu, who captained the Minnesota Wild for eleven seasons, played 1,094 games in the NHL. Koivu ended his playing career in February 2021.

Now the next generation of the Koivu disc family is coming to the surface.

Son of Saku Koivu Aatos Koivu17, was selected on Monday for the first time in the Finnish under-18 national team.

The Little Lions team will play on the 8th-12th. November in the five-country tournament in Hämeenlinna and Tampere.

“When the last name is Koivu, there are certain characteristics that are the same as the father and uncle. Aatos is a bit like a combination of Saku and Mikko,” says the Pikkuleijonien’s head coach Marko Kauppinen.

Marko Kauppinen is coaching the Little Lions in his first season.

“Lessons have certainly been shared, but Aatos also has explosive qualities, speed and understanding of the game. The direction changes quickly on the field, he can observe the game well and play small passes.”

In June Aatos Koivu, born in 2006, plays for TPS juniors.

Koivu debuted at the Championship level in the 2021–22 season, when he scored 40 (21+19) points in 40 games in the TPS U16 team. Last season, the right-handed center forward scored 3+4 in 28 games in the TPS U18 team.

Koivu started this season in the TPS U18 team, where he has scored 15 points in 15 games. The strong grips eventually brought Koivu to the TPS U20 team.

“He has performed very well in the junior games this season. Last weekend, he played his first proper games at the U20 level and managed to score a goal (3 games, 3+3)”, Kauppinen says.

“He would have been selected for this upcoming national team tournament even without those U20 games. He has the qualities that the international game requires.”

Aatos Koivu (left) as an 8-year-old cage head in December 2014 in Anaheim. Saku Koivu in the exchange box sharing tips.

Birch has not previously played in youth national teams.

On the Elite Prospects website, the talented forward’s measurements are listed as 180 centimeters and 57 kilograms.

Kauppinen sees that physical development has been one of the limiting factors for Koivu.

“Aatos has suffered in previous years due to his small size and there are injuries in the background. That’s why his daily training routine has not been so regular. He has grown taller and through that has developed. He has a strong motivation towards training.”

The first national team tournament of his career is a big test for Koivu.

“Now he jumps to a whole new level. This is actually his first national team event ever. He once came to the Pohjola camp as a substitute”, explains Kauppinen.

“You have to give him time to develop. You don’t start to play dumb or anything else after the first games. Let’s let the boy show, develop and grow. If the enthusiasm remains, only the sky is the limit.”

Koivu has also caught the attention of the NHL’s scouts this fall.

“Rising like a rocket”, described one player observer Aatos Koivu’s development curve.