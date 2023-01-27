Ice hockey | Saara Niemi changed her mind – she would allow tackling in women’s ice hockey as well

Helsinki Last spring, IFK was already so close to the first Finnish women’s ice hockey championship in the club’s history that they can’t really get any closer without winning.

At that time, however, the capital region’s final series against Kiekko-Espoo ended in a decisive fifth match in favor of the Espoo women’s ice hockey dynasty.

You can’t really talk about IFK as a long-term success, even though its latest arrival has been spectacular. In its first league season in 30 years, IFK advanced to the quarterfinals, in the second season it already took bronze medals, and last spring the championship was more than close.

Now brightening the medals is an obvious goal. When the Women’s League returned from the long winter break at the weekend, IFK took convincing away victories over Kärpi (10–1) and Kuortanee (6–0) and secured their position in second place in the standings.

One the team has so far been clearly above the others.

On Sunday against HPK, KalPa suffered only their second loss of the season in 30 matches. The key factors in the strong early season have been Kiekko-Espoo’s return to his breeding club Elisa Holopainena 21-year-old national team star and the current number one on the points exchange with 75 points.

Head coach of HIFK Saara Niemi is confident that the difference is less than the score column indicates. IFK’s early season has been quite rough: there have been a lot of injuries and other absences, and the academy team has been needed auxiliary forces.

In Niemenki’s opinion, a six-week break from games in the middle of the season is too long, but this time it came at a good point for IFK.

“We haven’t been able to play with our entire roster even once, so it can’t help but have an impact. But now the new players have gotten big playing minutes and have improved, so that will definitely help us in the spring.”

HIFK’s Michaela Pejzlová passed KalPa’s goalkeeper Tiina Rinne in a match played in November 2020. Pejzlová is currently second in the points market of the entire Women’s League.

Swedish SDHL decided before the start of the current season to allow tackling, although open tackles are still prohibited. Niemi says that he was initially skeptical about the matter, but since then his head has turned.

“I used to be of the opinion that the skill game comes out better when there is no tackle threat. But I’ve turned my back a bit after watching the Swedish series.”

“At the moment, the permitted limit for wedges and physical play in general is very variable for us. Everyone interprets the rules differently. If wing tackles were allowed, it would become much clearer and the players would know what to do.”

Tackling was allowed in women’s ice hockey before the 1992 World Cup. The ban on tackling that came into force at the time had been preceded by a clear division of opinion: the Europeans supported allowing tackling in the future, but Canada in particular was on the side of the ban, it was recalled On the extension time website in January 2021.

Proponents of the ban wanted to reduce the risk of injury and emphasize the skill side of the sport instead of aggressiveness. The background was also the desire to get women’s hockey into the Olympics, which was realized in Nagano in 1998.

Niemi believes that allowing tackling could also reduce the differences in level, when it would be a little easier to take the momentum away from the teams with the strongest skating.

“In women’s puck, with the improvement of physics, there has been more speed, but the ability to observe and read the game have not progressed in the same way. The tackling rule would force you to keep your head up better and pay attention to your surroundings.”

The Women’s League is currently losing to the Swedish equivalent in almost every way, and the majority of the key players of the Women’s Lions play in Sweden. The low salary and good benefits combined with the athlete support of the Olympic Committee enable professional training and playing.

“We are currently unable to do that in the Women’s League, and we should talk about it more and find resources. It would be extremely important that the home league is competitive and that we get players to extend their careers and raise the average age of the league,” says Niemi.

Many Finns have played in the Swedish league teams, especially in Luleå HF, in recent years. In the picture, national team players Ronja Savolainen (left), Michelle Karvinen, Jenni Hiirikoski and Noora Tulus in training in December 2019.

of HIFK the women’s team has had time to play in their new home hall in Pirkkola for more than a year. The change to the previous conditions at the Malmi ice hall is huge.

“Now we have good ice practice times and a really good gym. Otherwise, you can do physics in a sports park in a completely different way than in Malmi, where the environment was two highways,” says Niemi.

The public, on the other hand, has found Pirkkola weak. The average number of spectators for IFK’s home matches has been 78. The same problem plagues the entire Women’s League, as Kärpät and KalPa are the only teams with averages of more than a hundred spectators.

“The game is compared a bit too much to men’s ladle, because it is not as fast-paced, but there are many other interesting elements,” says Niemi.

“You have to work hard to ensure that the product is in order and entertaining. We must first get the viewers to find us, and then entice them to come again.”

The credibility and visibility of the series is at least not improved by the much-maligned Leijonat-tv and the vast majority of league broadcasts. HIFK’s matches are broadcast with better quality filmed with three cameras, but in many places automatic cameras are used, which often makes watching the game quite painful.

“It’s a really good tool, but intended more for junior hockey. That hopefully the league will find a new partner”, says Niemi.

