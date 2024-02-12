Ice hockey | Russia's ban from international ice hockey continues – the IIHF made its decision

The IIHF has made a decision regarding next year's World Cup.

12.2. 11:30 p.m

International Ice Hockey Federation The IIHF announced on Monday that he will continue the ban on the participation of the national teams of Russia and Belarus in the competitions he organizes next season as well.

This means that Russia will not be allowed to play in next year's World Cup, which will be held in Sweden and Denmark in May 2025. For Belarus, the ban also means denying the right to participate in the Olympic qualifiers, which will be played in August this year.

Russia, known as a puck power, will also be absent from the four-country top tournament organized by the NHL, which will be played in February 2025. Canada, the United States, Finland and Sweden play here.

The best players in the countries can be selected for that tournament, in other words NHL stars.

The IIHF will make its decisions regarding Russia for the 2025–26 Olympic season later.

The Russian men's national team participated in the WC tournament last time in 2021.

This one this year's World Cup will be played in May in the Czech Republic.