Ice hockey | Russian NHL star openly criticizes Putin: “Maybe I’m childish”

Nikita Zadorov of the Calgary Flames gave his thoughts to The Hockey News. He estimates that he can hardly return to his home country because of his opinions.

Russian ice hockey player Nikita Zadorov28, openly opposes the war in Ukraine, despite knowing that his words will likely close the door to his native country.

He told by The Hockey News in the interview that Vladimir Putin launched a major attack on Ukraine in February 2022 changed something in the player.

“It’s important for young Russian players to know that it’s okay to talk. Maybe I’m childish, but I hope that my words could change something in this world,” Zadorov told the magazine.

The defender representing the Calgary Flames also spoke about the topic earlier Yuri Dudin In a You Tube interview.

“I feel sorry for the young people. Instead of raising new generations, we send them to die,” THN quoted the player as saying.

Zadorov clear opinions are hardly considered in Russia. The player believes that the Kremlin’s propaganda is trying to distort things.

“The TV channels talk about me and they feed the agenda that I am brainwashed by the West. They say I watch too much news channel CNNugh”, even though I don’t do that.

According to the player, people should know what is really happening in their country. He also hopes that top athletes would talk about things openly.

Publicly opposing the war can be dangerous in Russia. Zadorov says he understands that some players don’t want to lose the chance to return to Russia, and some are worried about their family members in Russia.

Defender considers it unfair that in North America all Russian people are easily lumped into the same mold. For example, the star forward of the Washington Capitals Alexander Ovechkin openly supports Putin.

Zadorov thinks about things completely differently. He estimates that there are millions of people like him in Russia who oppose the war.

He considers himself lucky to have gotten a good job abroad. Very few Russians get a similar opportunity.

Zadorov has not been to Russia for two years. In the current situation, he doesn’t even feel drawn there.

“People are being bombed 2,000 kilometers away and I would be sitting in Moscow drinking red wine. I don’t think it would be morally right.”

Zadorov starts his 11th season in the NHL. He has played 567 matches in the series and scored 41+85=126.

Before Calgary, the defender represented the Buffalo Sabres, the Colorado Avalanche and the Chicago Blackhawks.